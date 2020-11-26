Florin Cîțu anunță controale la instituții importante pentru a verifica modul în care sunt cheltuiți banii publici

Florin Cîțu a anunțat miercuri seară, în emisiunea ”Legile Puterii” moderată de Alexandra Păcuraru, continuarea controalelor la instituții importante din țară pentru verificarea modului în care sunt cheltuiți banii publici. Despre controlul de la Federația Română de Fotbal, declanșat și în urma dezvăluirilor făcute de Realitatea Plus, ministrul a subliniat că nu poate da detalii, fiind în curs, dar a precizat că a fost demarat în urma unei analize de risc a Inspecției Fiscale. ”Trebuie să eliminăm furtul din banul public. Și așa resursele statului sunt limitate, nu ne putem permite astfel de derapaje”, a adăugat Șeful finanțelor.
”În acest moment, așa cum am anunțat, există o inspecție a ANAF în curs la Federația Română de Fotbal. Nu pot să vorbesc despre detalii, dar, în urma informațiilor apărute în spațiul public, bineînțeles prin intermediul și al Dvs., al emisiunilor pe care le-ați făcut, a fost făcută o analiză de risc la Inspecția Fiscală și a demarat această inspecție la FRF. Eu zic că trebuie să așteptăm întâi rezultatele, dar să știți că nu este un lucru singular pe care l-am făcut.
În aceeași zi am anunțat că Inspecția Economică a Ministerului de Finanțe este la Primăria Sectorului 1. Am vorbit despre ceea ce am început anul trecut, când mulți mi-au spus că este nebunesc să fac așa ceva când am intrat în inspecție la Primăria Generală a Bucureștiului, și am avut dreptate: primul dosar deja a plecat către DNA.
Sunt mai multe lucruri. Așa am făcut, de exemplu, și la Consiliul Județean Neamț unde am trimis, cu câteva săptămâni înainte de tragicul incident, inspecția economică, care acum își va extinde bineînțeles ancheta și asupra banilor cheltuiți pentru Spitalul de acolo. Vom face acest lucru – și am spus din primul moment – cu toate instituțiile publice, vom verifica modul în care au fost cheltuiți banii publici, indiferent de instituție. Am avut și la UNIFARM, avem peste tot echipele care controlează și văd exact cum au fost făcute contractele.
Trebuie să eliminăm furtul din banul public. Și așa resursele statului sunt limitate, nu ne putem permite astfel de derapaje. Apreciez faptul că oamenii consideră acest gest… dar am făcut-o pentru că era normal în urma analizei făcute de ANAF și ne interesează să eliminăm evaziunea din tot ce înseamnă cheltuirea banului public în România”, a spus Cîțu, la Realitatae Plus.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
