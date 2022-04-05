Durată record negativ: Barajul de la Mihăileni a fost terminat la peste 35 de ani de la începerea lucrărilor

Barajul de la Mihăileni, cea mai importantă componentă a proiectului „ Acumularea Mihăileni pe râul Crișul Alb – Județul Hunedoara”, a fost terminat după 35 de ani de începerea lucrărilor, informează un comunicat al Prefecturii Hunedoara.

Lucrările au început în 1987, iar acumularea de la Mihăileni va îndeplini funcţiuni complexe de gospodărire a apelor din zona Brad:

apărarea împotriva inundaţiilor, industriei şi amenajărilor agricole din lunca Crişul Alb pe sectorul Mihăileni – Vaţa prin atenuarea viiturilor a unui volum de atenuare 6,5 mil. mc.
 asigurarea necesarului de apă pentru alimentarea populaţiei şi industriilor,
 producerea de energie electrică 1,2 GW/an.

Barajul poate deja asigura, prin acumulare de apă, o protecție importantă față de posibilele inundații din zona Brad.

După 36 de ani de la pornire, putem să spunem că acest baraj se recepţionează. După recepţionare mai sunt lucrări procedurale de terminat. Avem de finalizat procesul de expropriere pentru a avea toată suprafaţa disponibilă pentru a inunda această vale parţial şi de a folosi la capacitate maximă barajul, 10 milioane mc. Avem de finalizat lucrări pe devierea drumului naţional, trebuie să deviem linia de electricitate de are tensiune. Putem să spunem că am terminat o lucrare începută în anii 80″, a i spus Tánczos Barna, ministrul Mediului

 

 

Sursa: Realitatea de Hunedoara

