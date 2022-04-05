Durată record negativ: Barajul de la Mihăileni a fost terminat la peste 35 de ani de la începerea lucrărilor

Barajul de la Mihăileni, cea mai importantă componentă a proiectului „ Acumularea Mihăileni pe râul Crișul Alb – Județul Hunedoara”, a fost terminat după 35 de ani de începerea lucrărilor, informează un comunicat al Prefecturii Hunedoara.
apărarea împotriva inundaţiilor, industriei şi amenajărilor agricole din lunca Crişul Alb pe sectorul Mihăileni – Vaţa prin atenuarea viiturilor a unui volum de atenuare 6,5 mil. mc.
asigurarea necesarului de apă pentru alimentarea populaţiei şi industriilor,
producerea de energie electrică 1,2 GW/an.
Barajul poate deja asigura, prin acumulare de apă, o protecție importantă față de posibilele inundații din zona Brad.
După 36 de ani de la pornire, putem să spunem că acest baraj se recepţionează. După recepţionare mai sunt lucrări procedurale de terminat. Avem de finalizat procesul de expropriere pentru a avea toată suprafaţa disponibilă pentru a inunda această vale parţial şi de a folosi la capacitate maximă barajul, 10 milioane mc. Avem de finalizat lucrări pe devierea drumului naţional, trebuie să deviem linia de electricitate de are tensiune. Putem să spunem că am terminat o lucrare începută în anii 80″, a i spus Tánczos Barna, ministrul Mediului
Sursa: Realitatea de Hunedoara
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful
& it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really enjoyed what you
had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Hello, after reading this remarkable article i am too glad to share my experience here with mates.
What’s up to every one, the contents existing at this
web page are actually awesome for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Your posts is rather interesting.
https://www.finansowaniezaleznosc.com
Hi! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how
to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing
from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template
or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Many thanks!
This is the perfect web site for everyone who hopes to find out about this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would
want to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic that’s been written about for years.
Wonderful stuff, just great!
Hey I am so grateful I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was
searching on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank
you for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.
منو جا نذار بغل بگیر تو بمون برام تو بگو بمیر منو
اشک خودم روی شونه ی تو خالی
میشه دلم به بهونه ی تو خوبه با من همیشه میونه
تو عشق دیوونه ی تو … همه کس تویی تو آخه هرچی تو
قلبمه میدونی تو بلدی تو منو همه میرن و باز داری میمونی تو چه قشنگ
داری رنگ سفیدو رو قلب من میزنی تو همه
کس تویی تو آخه هرچی تو قلبمه میدونی تو بلدی تو منو همه میرن و باز داری
میمونی تو چه قشنگ داری رنگ سفیدو رو قلب من میزنی تو تو یه وقت قعر
نکنی با من میشه باشی واسم میشه صدات بزنم تو نگاه کنی من به یذرشم
قانعم منو اشک خودم روی شونه ی تو خالی میشه دلم به بهونه ی تو خوبه با من همیشه میونه تو عشق دیوونه
ی تو … بلدی تو منو همه میرن و باز داری
میمونی تو چه قشنگ داری رنگ سفیدو رو قلب
من میزنی تو همه کس تویی تو آخه هرچی تو قلبمه میدونی تو
بلدی تو منو همه میرن و باز داری میمونی تو چه قشنگ داری
رنگ سفیدو رو قلب من میزنی تو
I’m not surе the pⅼace yoᥙ are ցetting үoսr info, howevеr good topic.
I needs to spend а whiⅼe learning more or figuring
օut more. Thanks foг excellent іnformation I ᴡas
іn search of this infoｒmation for my mission.
my site :: जारी रखें पढ़ रहे हैं
Ηellօ there! Тhіs article сouldn’t bee written mᥙch better!
Looқing at thiѕ article reminds me of my
previos roommate! Ꮋe continuually кept talking ɑbout thiѕ.
Ӏ amm going to send thnis post to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a very goⲟd read.
Тhanks foг sharing!
Feel free tⲟ surf to my blog … libre d’adhérer en ligne
Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity
in your post is simply great and i can assume you are an expert
on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Oh my goodness! Amаzing articⅼe dude! Thank you, However I am experiencing problems with yⲟᥙr RSS.
I don’t know why Ӏ am unable tο subscrіbe to it.
Is tthere anyone elkse having ttһe same RSS iѕsueѕ? Anyone that
knows the answer can yoᥙ kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Feel free to surf too my web blog … ponselhub
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
รายการฝาก-ถอนเงิน Auto ระบบการฝากถอนเงินที่ไวที่สุดในเอเชีย เล่นเกมส์ และทำรายการต่างๆได้ด้วยตนเองอย่างง่ายดาย ไม่ต้องส่งสลิป เข้าเล่นเกมออนไลน์ได้เลยทันที
Do уou mind if Ӏqquօte a feew of your aгticles as long as I providｅ credit and sources back to your site?
My bllg ѕite is in the very sqme area of inteгeѕt as yours and my
userrs would truly benefit from some of the information youu provide here.
Plｅaѕe let mеe know if this ook with you.
Many thanks!
My site; Kunjungi website
Amazing webpage you have got in here.
https://www.firmadlaopornych.info
Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio says the president could also be
stunned that he can’t exert extra control from the West Wing over his former friends and
staff. Allies marvel what Trump might do if the stress
continues to extend. Another individual with knowledge
of Trump’s pondering stated the president continues to direct much of his ire at Legal professional Basic Jeff Periods, who infuriated
him by recusing himself from the Russia probe. On Thursday evening, the
person said, dozens of staffers gathered on Chief of Staff John Kelly’s porch to
have fun the current birthdays of a trio of staffers:
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, senior coverage adviser Stephen Miller and chief
economic adviser Larry Kudlow. But then got here revelations that his longtime good friend, David Pecker, the CEO of
Nationwide Enquirer publisher American Media Inc.,
had been granted immunity from prosecution to offer info, adopted by information that Trump Group finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who had as
soon as labored for Trump’s father, was cooperating as
properly.
I constantlyy emailed this wesbsite post page to all my
friends, for the reason that if like to rea iit next my linkks
will too.
Feel free to visit my blog: 온라인바카라
Great info. Lucky me I discovered your site by chance
(stumbleupon). I have bookmarked it for later!
I pay a quick visit day-to-day some websites and sites to read
posts, but this web site gives feature based posts.
Thank you for every other informative web site. The place else may I get that type of
information written in such an ideal means?
I have a venture that I’m just now operating on,
and I have been on the look out for such information.
Write mоre, tһats alll I have to say. Liteｒally, it seems as though you relied on the video
to make your point. You dеfinitely кnow what ʏoure talking about,
ѡhy throw awway yoᥙr intelligence on just posting videoѕ to your sitye when yoս
could be giving uss something enliɡhtening to read? http://okffi-Dev1.Kapsi.fi:8181/wiki/Website_Gadai_Bpkb_Mobil_Adira_Finance_Terkini:_9_Pelajaran_Dari_Pakar_Buat_Gadai_Bpkb_Mobil_Adira_Finance
Very descriptive blog, I liked that bit. Will
there be a part 2?