Dan Vîlceanu: „Avem nevoie de o lege nouă a pensiilor pentru eliminarea inechităţilor” – Va renegocia România PNRR?

Dan Vîlceanu, ministrul Fondurilor Europene, spune că România nu va renegocia PNRR, în ciuda insistențelor PSD de eliminarea a plafonului alocat pensiilor în PIB, de 9,4%. Oficialul este de părere că România are nevoie de o nouă lege a pensiilor, în vederea eliminării inechităţilor.
„Cred că trebuie să ne concentrăm în primul rând pe reforma sistemului de pensii din România, pe modul în care eliminăm inechităţile. Pentru că asta îi deranjează cel mai tare pe români, faptul că, indiferent de sistemul de pensii de care vorbim, că vorbim de militari, de ceferişti, faptul că există un cetăţean care a ieşit la pensie acum 5 ani şi are pensia mult mai mică decât cel care a ieşit la pensie anul trecut generează o nemulţumire”, a afirmat Dan Vîlceanu, la finalul şedinţei de joi a Guvernului.
„Nu există niciun fel de discuţie privind renegocierea PNRR. O să o spun şi a zecea oară dacă e nevoie. Există acel termen 2023 când poţi face ajustări şi când poţi să ai unele discuţii. Dar nu există niciun fel de renegociere în ceea ce priveşte PNRR. Fapul că există diverse atitudini politice ale unor miniştri sunt de înţeles, sunt şi oameni politici. Vreau doar să vă spun că România până în prezent nu a avut niciodată alocat pensiilor un procent de 9,4% din PIB, tot timpul a fost mai mic. Acest procent de 9,4% din PIB nu este un procent neîndestulător dacă ne referim la ce s-a întâmplat până acum în România, ci este un procent mai mare”, a mai spus Dan Vîlceanu.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
