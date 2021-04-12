Vlad Voiculescu, protagonistul unui scandal care dă foc coaliției – Culisele statului paralel, ora 18:00

Vlad Voiculescu este din nou în centrul unui scandal.
Începând cu tensiunile cu Valeriu Gheorghiță, a continuat cu divergențe cu Cîmpeanu pentru regulile din școli, replici dure cu premierul Cîțu. Acum, o nouă gafă a ministrului Sănătății – declarația sa în ceea ce privește ilegalitatea îngropării fără haine, în saci, a celor decedați de Covid.
Care este reacția colegilor din partid? Ce măsuri vor fi luate? Află astăzi, de la ora 18:00, la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and
it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want
to suggest you few interesting things or suggestions.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this
article. I want to read even more things about it!
This article offers clear idea in support of the new visitors of blogging,
that actually how to do blogging and site-building.
Incredible story there. What happened after? Good luck!
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83
views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to
share it with someone!
Here is my website บิทคอย
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this
blog and I am impressed! Very useful info particularly the ultimate section :
) I handle such info a lot. I used to be seeking this certain info for
a long time. Thanks and best of luck.
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web
host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve
found something that helped me. Thanks a lot!
hi!,I really like your writing so so much! proportion we keep up a correspondence more about your article on AOL?
I require an expert on this space to unravel my problem.
Maybe that is you! Having a look forward to
peer you.