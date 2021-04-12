Vlad Voiculescu, protagonistul unui scandal care dă foc coaliției – Culisele statului paralel, ora 18:00

Vlad Voiculescu este din nou în centrul unui scandal.

Începând cu tensiunile cu Valeriu Gheorghiță, a continuat cu divergențe cu Cîmpeanu pentru regulile din școli, replici dure cu premierul Cîțu. Acum, o nouă gafă a ministrului Sănătății – declarația sa în ceea ce privește ilegalitatea îngropării fără haine, în saci, a celor decedați de Covid.

Care este reacția colegilor din partid? Ce măsuri vor fi luate? Află astăzi, de la ora 18:00, la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu. 

