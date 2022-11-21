Virgil Popescu, anunțul momentului: „Niciun român NU va plăti mai mult de 1,3 de lei pe kilowatt-oră” – Noua variantă de calcul la facturi

Nimeni nu va plăti în țara noastră mai mult de 1,3 lei pe kilowatt-oră pentru energia electrică, este anunțul ministrului Energiei. De asemenea, Virgil Popescu a precizat că oferta Hidroeletrica este sub tariful de 80 de bani.
„Preţurile sunt foarte clare. Avem trei tranşe de consum: până în 100 de kilowaţi, vorbim de acel tarif social de 68 de bani, între 100 şi 300 de kilowaţi, primii 255 de kilowaţi sunt 80 de bani, următorii până în 300 de kilowaţi vor fi, cu modificările în Parlament pe care le vom face, 1,3 lei. S-a luat această decizie în coaliţie. Peste 300 de kilowaţi, toată cantitatea, 1,3 lei.
Practic nimeni nu va plăti mai mult în România de 1,3 lei.
Eu sunt client Hidroelectrica în Turnu-Severin. Plătesc pe kilowatt 72 de bani. În Turnu Severin, fiind distribuţia un pic mai scumpă, este preţul mai mare decât în Bucureşti, cu cât ar vinde în Bucureşti Hidroelectrica”, a declarat ministrul Energiei – Virgil Popescu, într-un interviu la Prima TV, potrivit Realitatea PLUS.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
