VIDEO | Guvernul vrea să majoreze pensiile din banii pe gaze. Ministrul Muncii, anunț fără precedent pentru români

Guvernul face rost de bani pentru majorarea veniturilor românilor din extracția gazelor din Marea Neagră. Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, vrea ca banii pe care îi luăm pe gaze să fie direcționați către majorarea pensiilor. Cu cât și când e greu de spus, mai ales că un excedent de gaze pe care să îl vindem am putea avea abia după 2027. Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a vorbit într-un interviu exclusiv pentru Realitatea PLUS despre stadiul negocierilor cu Comisia Europeană.
Marius Budăi: Nu a reușit să explice nimeni public dintre cei care au scris 2070 de ce până atunci românii trebuie să fie saraci. Nu voi semna o reformă care să sărăcească pensionarii români, mai bine îmi dau demisia.
Jurnalist Realitatea PLUS: Anul acesta este vreo șansă?
Marius Budăi: Când vom avea o decizie, transparent vom comunica. Nu mă faceți să dau un răspuns și să dezamăgesc ulterior.
Jurnalist Realitatea PLUS: De ce niciun guvern nu s-a atins de pensiile speciale?
Marius Budăi: Acest subiect a fost intens folosit în campanie electorală. Practic, s-a urcat pe sărăcia oamenilor, nu li s-a explicat oamneilor că cei din apărare au o pensie și care este nivelul lor de pensie, că avem pensionari cu 1500 – 1700 de lei în sistemul de apărare, și care sunt normele pentru că suntem stat NATO. Sunt exagerări care trebuie rezolvate. Trebuie să nu mai avem pensionari la 40 de ani, sunt de acord, toate astea se vor regăsi în noua reformă.
Jurnalist Realitatea PLUS: Propunere care a venit din partea USR, ca banii din gaze să meargă către pilonul 2 de pensii.
Marius Budăi: Nu am toate argumentele. Personal nu susțin acest lucru. De ce să nu meargă la pilonul 1? De ce să nu creăm sustenabilitate pilonului 1? Nu e un lucru mai bun? Vom dezbate cu argumente și contra-argumente și vom lua decizia pe care coaliția o va considera oportună.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
