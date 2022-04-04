VIDEO Aprilie, luna patimilor economice. Specialiștii avertizează că inflația poate ajunge la 2 cifre

Avertisment sumbru de la specialiști: luna aprilie va fi cea mai grea lună pentru români. Banca Națională a României estimează că rata inflației va fi din două cifre, iar asta va aduce un nou val de scumpiri. Și fermierii anunță scumpiri fără precedent: prețul cărnii, al lactatelor, al fructelor și legumelor va crește și cu 30%. Inclusiv ratele ar putea fi mai mari chiar și cu 100 de lei.
Analiștii spun că luna aprilie va fi cea mai grea lună pentru români. Banca Națională a României estimează că rata inflației va fi din două cifre, iar asta înseamnă un nou val de scumpiri, mai ales asupra produselor de bază, potrivit Realitatea Plus.
Și fermierii anunță scumpiri fără precedent pentru perioada următoare.
Carnea, laptele, fructele şi legumele româneşti vor avea preţuri mai mari şi cu 30%, din cauza sumpirilor la energie electrică și gaze. Mai mult, conflictul dintre Ucraina și Rusia, ambele mari producatoare de cereale, va determina creșterea prețurilor la unele alimente de bază.
CU CÂT S-AU SCUMPIT ALIMENTELE
Cartofi – 30,58%
Ulei – 26,12%
Mălai – 19,32%
Făină – 16,38%
Pâine – 13,43%
Sursa: INS
PREȚUL ALIMENTELOR DE BAZĂ, finalul lunii martie 2022
Ulei – 10 lei/ litru
Lapte – 5,60 lei/ litru
Făină – 4,99 lei/ kg
Orez – 8,79 lei/ kg
Pâine – 2 lei
Sursa: prețuri magazin
Bani mai mulți vor scoate din portofel și românii cu rate. Indicele interbancar IRCC a ajuns la 1,86%, iar acest lucru va duce la o majorare a ratelor chiar și cu 100 de lei.
EVOLUȚIA ROBOR LA TREI LUNI
29 martie 2022: 4,56%
30 martie 2022: 4,59%
31 martie 2022: 4,60%
Sursa: BNR
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
