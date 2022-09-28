Vești proaste primite de secretarul de stat de la Ministerul Transporturilor în urma unei vizite neanunțate la Podul suspendat peste Dunăre

Secretarul de stat în Ministerul Transporturilor, Irinel Scrioșteanu, a fost marți, 27 septembrie, într-o vizită inopinată la Podul suspendat peste Dunăre și a primit vești proaste din partea construtorilor, asta pentru că podul nu va fi gata în acest an.
”Am făcut o vizită neanunțată la șantierul podului suspendat peste Dunăre de la Brăila, pentru a verifica dacă promisiunea antreprenorului cu privire la darea în trafic în luna decembrie 2022 a acestui obiectiv, este susținută și de realitatea din teren. Stadiul șantierului, mobilizarea de oameni, utilaje și resurse din șantier nu confirmă susținerile repetate ale asocierii de antreprenori cu privire la finalizarea lucrărilor în luna decembrie atât a podului, cât și a primei etape a drumurilor de legătură.
Antreprenorul principal a promis că ne va comunica un grafic de lucru detaliat pe zile, până la sfârșitul anului, care să cuprindă necesarul și mobilizarea de resurse (umane, materiale și logistice), astfel încât să demonstreze tehnic posibilitatea de a se pune în circulație podul și prima etapă a drumurilor de legătură, în luna decembrie.
Voi solicita Companiei Naționale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere prezența zilnică a responsabililor de acest proiect în șantier, pentru a avea o monitorizare permanentă a resurselor asumate și mobilizate în teren, iar săptămânal să ne comunice (Ministerului Transporturilor și Infrastructurii) situația din șantier”, arată Irinel Scrioșteanu într-o postare pe pagina sa de facebook.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if
it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s
time to be happy. I have read this post and if
I may just I want to suggest you some fascinating things or suggestions.
Maybe you could write next articles regarding this article.
I desire to learn even more issues about it!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really useful &
it helped me out much. I hope to present something back and help others like you helped me.
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I should check
things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page repeatedly.
First of all I want to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to
ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know
how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
I’ve had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out how to
begin. Any suggestions or hints? Cheers!
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I
am a user of net therefore from now I am using
net for articles, thanks to web.
Hurrah! After all I got a weblog from where I know how to truly obtain useful
information concerning my study and knowledge.
Remarkable issues here. I’m very satisfied to peer your post.
Thanks a lot and I’m looking forward to contact you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I to find It really useful &
it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to give something again and
help others such as you helped me.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be working with?
I’m having some small security problems with my latest site and I’d like to find something more safeguarded.
Do you have any suggestions?
Yes! Finally something about Storage Bags.
magnificent publish, very informative. I wonder
why the opposite specialists of this sector do not understand this.
You should continue your writing. I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Ahaa, its good conversation about this article at this place at this website, I have read all that, so now me also
commenting at this place.
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness for your post is simply great and i could suppose you’re a professional in this subject.
Fine along with your permission let me to clutch your feed to stay up to date with drawing close
post. Thanks one million and please carry on the gratifying work.
I for all time emailed this website post page to all my associates, since if like to read it then my
links will too.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your
web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account
aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
You are so awesome! I do not believe I’ve read through anything like that before.
So great to discover someone with some unique thoughts on this topic.
Seriously.. thank you for starting this up.
This website is something that’s needed on the internet,
someone with a little originality!
May I just say what a comfort to find a person that truly
knows what they’re discussing over the internet.
You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people ought to check this out and understand this side
of your story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you definitely possess the gift.
Hi! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Keep up the superb work!
I do not even understand how I finished up here, but I thought this publish was once good.
I do not recognize who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger for those who are not already.
Cheers!
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a
brand new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with helpful information to
work on. You have performed a formidable task and our entire neighborhood will be thankful to you.
Hi to all, because I am in fact eager of reading this blog’s post to be updated regularly.
It includes fastidious material.
magnificent submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the other specialists of this sector
don’t realize this. You should proceed your writing.
I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
I wanted to thank you for this wonderful read!!
I certainly loved every little bit of it. I have you book-marked
to look at new things you post…
Hello mates, pleasant piece of writing and nice arguments commented here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Great goods from you, man. I have bear in mind your
stuff prior to and you’re just too great. I actually
like what you’ve obtained here, really like what you’re
saying and the way in which you are saying it. You’re making it
enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it smart.
I can not wait to learn far more from you. That is really a wonderful web site.
Every weekend i used to visit this web site, because i wish for enjoyment, as
this this website conations genuinely pleasant funny material too.
My brother recommended I might like this website.
He was once totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just
how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank
you!
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Best wishes!
Where are your contact details though?
Your style is so unique compared to other people I have read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book
mark this page.
After looking over a handful of the blog posts on your web site,
I truly appreciate your way of blogging. I book
marked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back
soon. Please visit my web site too and tell me
how you feel.
I used to be recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure
whether this put up is written by means of him as no one
else recognise such specific approximately my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thank you!
Hello there! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I am going to send
this article to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will
be waiting for your next write ups thank you once again.
What’s up Dear, are you actually visiting this web site
daily, if so after that you will definitely take good knowledge.
fantastic points altogether, you just gained a
new reader. What may you suggest about your submit that you just made a few days ago?
Any positive?
I was able to find good info from your articles.
Marvelous, what a webpage it is! This website gives useful
information to us, keep it up.
Your means of explaining everything in this article is in fact fastidious, all be capable of
effortlessly be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am going through problems with your RSS.
I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to join it.
Is there anyone else getting the same RSS problems? Anyone that knows the solution can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found
It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to give a contribution & aid different customers like its
aided me. Good job.
Feel free to visit my blog post :: Ozempic
I have read so many articles on the topic of the blogger lovers however this post is in fact a good
article, keep it up.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your
excellent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Hi there, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this post. It was
practical. Keep on posting!
Great info. Lucky me I discovered your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
Outstanding quest there. What occurred after? Good luck!
I have learn a few excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how so much effort you put to create this sort of wonderful informative web site.
Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site
with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my
followers! Exceptional blog and amazing design.
Thhat іs very attention-grabbing, You are a verү profesional blogger.
Ι’ve joined your feed and look ahead toⲟ in tthe
hut for more of yoսr fantastic post. Alѕo, Ι’ve shared ｙouｒ website іn my social networks
Feel free tߋ visit my weeb site :: jual followers pinterest
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us
you actually recognize what you’re speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please also visit my site =). We could have a hyperlink exchange agreement among us
I do not even know how I stopped up here, but I believed this publish used to be good.
I do not know who you’re however certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you happen to are not already.
Cheers!
Admiring the persistence you put into your website and in depth
information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Great read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my
Google account.
What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re now not actually much more neatly-preferred than you may be
right now. You’re so intelligent. You already know thus significantly on the subject of this subject,
produced me in my view believe it from so many various angles.
Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is something to
do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always maintain it up!
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I desire
to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or tips.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I
have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing in your feed and I hope you write
again soon!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your
blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road.
Cheers
Great delivery. Sound arguments. Keep up the good spirit.