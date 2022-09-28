Vești proaste primite de secretarul de stat de la Ministerul Transporturilor în urma unei vizite neanunțate la Podul suspendat peste Dunăre

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Secretarul de stat în Ministerul Transporturilor, Irinel Scrioșteanu, a fost marți, 27 septembrie, într-o vizită inopinată la Podul suspendat peste Dunăre și a primit vești proaste din partea construtorilor, asta pentru că podul nu va fi gata în acest an.

”Am făcut o vizită neanunțată la șantierul podului suspendat peste Dunăre de la Brăila, pentru a verifica dacă promisiunea antreprenorului cu privire la darea în trafic în luna decembrie 2022 a acestui obiectiv, este susținută și de realitatea din teren. Stadiul șantierului, mobilizarea de oameni, utilaje și resurse din șantier nu confirmă susținerile repetate ale asocierii de antreprenori cu privire la finalizarea lucrărilor în luna decembrie atât a podului, cât și a primei etape a drumurilor de legătură.

Antreprenorul principal a promis că ne va comunica un grafic de lucru detaliat pe zile, până la sfârșitul anului, care să cuprindă necesarul și mobilizarea de resurse (umane, materiale și logistice), astfel încât să demonstreze tehnic posibilitatea de a se pune în circulație podul și prima etapă a drumurilor de legătură, în luna decembrie.

Voi solicita Companiei Naționale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere prezența zilnică a responsabililor de acest proiect în șantier, pentru a avea o monitorizare permanentă a resurselor asumate și mobilizate în teren, iar săptămânal să ne comunice (Ministerului Transporturilor și Infrastructurii) situația din șantier”, arată Irinel Scrioșteanu într-o postare pe pagina sa de facebook.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

59 COMENTARII

