Vânzările online de alimente au crescut la nivel mondial cu până la 400% de la începutul pandemiei

Vânzările online de alimente au crescut cu 400% din martie până acum, iar cele ale produselor de sport şi fitness, cu 250%, potrivit unui studiu realizat de VTEX în 40 de ţări, inclusiv România, şi remis, luni, AGERPRES.
Cea mai mare creştere în vânzările online a avut-o categoria produselor alimentare. Începând cu luna martie a acestui an, vânzările online de alimente au crescut cu până la 400%, avansul rămânând constant în ultimele luni, la peste 300%.
O evoluţie similară a avut-o categoria sport & fitness, ce a atins în luna iunie o creştere de 250% faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut. Trendul de creştere s-a menţinut pe tot parcursul anului, ultimele luni consemnând o majorare de peste 150%.
Produsele şi decoraţiunile pentru casă, jucăriile, cărţile, bijuteriile şi electronicele au înregistrat, de asemenea, vânzări de peste 150%. În ultimele luni, avansul s-a păstrat în jurul unei creşteri de 100%.
„Anul 2020 a generat o schimbare radicală a comportamentului de consum în toată lumea. Dacă, iniţial, lockdown-ul a fost motorul principal pentru creşterea vânzărilor, mai ales pe categorii de produse neajunse încă la o maturitate în eCommerce, ulterior, acţiunile retailerilor, orientate către păstrarea acestei evoluţii, către retenţia şi fidelizarea clienţilor, i-au determinat pe clienţi să facă achiziţii online în continuare. În acelaşi timp, clienţii au găsit suficiente motive pentru a păstra acest comportament de consum: posibilitatea de a face abonamente la anumite servicii, comoditate, acces mai rapid la o gamă mai mare de produse, economii de timp şi bani, siguranţă mai mare etc.”, spune Cristi Movilă, Growth Leader pentru Europa Centrală şi de Est la VTEX.
Creşterea vânzărilor online de anul acesta a fost susţinută şi de intrarea de noi categorii de clienţi în eCommerce. Dacă până anul trecut cumpărăturile pe internet erau considerate a fi, în principal, apanajul persoanelor mai tinere, anul acesta, la nivel mondial, mai multe milioane de clienţi de peste 50 de ani, cu disponibilitate mai mare de cumpărare, au făcut achiziţii online.
Un alt factor care a contribuit la evoluţia pozitivă a industriei eCommerce în 2020 a fost gradul mare de deschidere al comercianţilor către a face parteneriate, asocieri, către a găsi noi surse de venit. Este o tendinţă care se va manifesta şi în perioada următoare şi care determină o creştere rapidă a numărului de marketplace-uri.
„Se schimbă modul în care clienţii fac achiziţii, punând presiune pe companii să îşi regândească modelul de business şi strategia. România este parte din această tendinţă, cu tot mai multe marketplace-uri în piaţă şi o vizibilitate din ce în ce mai mare a acestora. Pe lângă schimbarea de strategie, retailerii ar trebui sa ia în calcul, pentru anul viitor, alocarea unui buget mai mare pentru a îmbunătăţi experienţa de cumpărare a clienţilor, pentru oferirea de servicii cu valoare adăugată, de consultanţă aplicată pe nevoile clienţilor. Retailerii trebuie să trateze situaţia actuală ca fiind noua normalitate, priorităţile fiind acum optimizarea business-ului şi a operaţiunilor, adaptarea la noul context şi orientarea rapidă spre vânzarea de bunuri şi produse care sunt necesare în această perioadă”, mai spune Cristi Movilă.
Acestea au fost unele dintre cele mai importante teme / recomandări / soluţii dezbătute la cea de-a treia ediţie din România a European Digital Commerce, parte a evenimentului european cu acelaşi nume, dedicat industriei de comerţ.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
