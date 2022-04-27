Transferuri RECORD de bani din Diaspora către România, în 2022 – Familiile din țară, susținute după explozia prețurilor

Numărul transferurilor de bani din diaspora va fi mai mare cu 15% în aprilie față de luna trecută, estimează specialiștii. Pe fondul exploziei prețurilor și a scumpirilor în lanț, românii care au plecat în străinătate trimit tot mai mulți bani acasă, pentru a-și susține familiile din România.
Numărul transferurilor de bani din diaspora către România va creşte cu aproximativ 15%, în aprilie, comparativ cu datele din luna anterioară, arată estimările unei companii specializată în transferuri internaţionale de bani. Românii din Diaspora numără între 4 și peste 6 milioane de persoane.
Motivul principal pentru care românii din diaspora trimit în mod regulat bani în ţară este acela de a îşi susţine familia şi rudele rămase acasă (70%), în timp ce pentru 25% scopul este de a economisi într-un cont din România.
Comparativ cu anul precedent, în 2021, TransferGo a înregistrat o creştere cu 30% a transferurilor efectuate către România din ţările nordice şi Germania, „ceea ce indică faptul că mulţi români s-au orientat în ultimii doi ani către ţări cu o situaţie politică şi economică mai stabilă”, relatează agerpres.ro.
În urma evenimentelor internaționale ca Brexit sau, mai recent, pandemia COVID-19, o pondere de 15% dintre clienţii platformei TransferGo şi-au schimbat deja adresa de reşedinţă din Regatul Unit cu una dintre ţările nordice sau Germania, iar un număr considerabil de români s-au întors în aceeaşi perioadă din Marea Britanie, cu intenţia de a se reloca ulterior într-o ţară cu o situaţie mai stabilă, unde pot câştiga venituri mai mari.
Potrivit estimărilor specialiștilor, în luna aprilie 2022, este anticipată o creștere cu circa 15% a numărului transferurilor de bani către România din partea conaţionalilor plecaţi în străinătate, arată TransferGo, potrivit Realitatea PLUS.
DIASPORA TRIMITE TOT MAI MULȚI BANI ÎN ȚARĂ
– creștere cu 15% în martie – aprilie
– 70% dintre românii din diaspora spun că își susțin familiile
Sursa: Realitatea PLUS
Sursa: Realitatea de Diaspora
