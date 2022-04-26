Românii nu mai vor gaze de teama facturilor uriașe. Cererea la branșare a scăzut la jumătate

De teama facturilor uriașe, românii de la țară se feresc să își mai tragă gaze. De pildă, la Vărăști, în Giurgiu, gazele ar trebui să ajungă anul viitor, însă autoritățile locale spun că numărul cererilor a scăzut la jumătate față de anul trecut. Situația este identică în cele mai multe comune din țară. Nici lemnele pentru foc nu sunt ieftine, iar oamenii au ajuns să își încălzească sobele cu resturi vegetale și crengi uscate.
Vărăști, județul Giurgiu – o comună din apropierea capitalei unde trăiesc sute de oameni, majoritatea agricultori. De când se știu, se încălzesc cu lemne și așteaptă o schimbare.
„Dacă le cumpărăm așa, la metru cub, trebuie să găsim pe cineva cu drujba să ni le taie. Mai dăm și acolo bani, apoi să găsim pe cineva să ni le spargă, că nu putem noi ca femei bătrâne”, spune o pensionară, relatează realitatea.net
Administrația locală a investit 6 milioane de lei pentru a aduce gazele în comună. În ultimul an, din cauza scumpirilor, numărul cererilor de racordare a scăzut dramatic. Jumătate din cei care își doreau gaze se gândesc acum de două ori.
Gazele ar trebui să ajungă în comună anul viitor. După ani întregi de așteptare și acum că visul de a scăpa de tăiatul lemnelor și de curățatul cenușei din sobă este tot mai aproape, oamenii se tem să se racordeze la rețea de teamă că nu vor avea bani să își plătească facturile.
Primarul comunei cunoaște bine situația.
„Oamenii își doreau să se racordeze la gaze, însă acum înțeleg că cererea a scăzut foarte mult. Și acum cetățenii își doresc, dar una e să vrei și alta e să poți. Problema e că actualele costuri la energie reduc semnificativ dorința cetățeanului de a se racorda”, a precizat Adrian Măhălean, primarul comunei Vărăști.
Nici lemnele nu sunt cu mult mai ieftine, dar oamenii au învățat că focul din sobă se poate aprinde și fără bani.
În comuna învecinată, Colibași, situația este identică. Doar 17% dintre comunele din județul Giurgiu au acces la rețeaua de gaze.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
