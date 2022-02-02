Trafic record de mărfuri în porturile maritime românești în 2021. În top cerealele și petrolul

Traficul total de mărfuri în porturile maritime românești a înregistrat 67,5 milioane tone în anul 2021, o creștere de 11,77% față de 60,3 milioane tone în 2020, fiind cel mai mare trafic de mărfuri din istoria porturilor maritime românești, anunță Administrația Porturilor Maritime Constanța(APMC).
Până la acest trafic record, în top figurau rezultatele înregistrate în anul 1988, de 62,3 milioane tone, în anul 2008, de 61,8 milioane tone și în anul 2019, cu 66,6 milioane tone.
În traficul total, cea mai mare pondere, de 37,3%, o dețin cerealele, urmate de petrol brut 10%, articole diverse 9,2%, produse petroliere 8,1%, minereuri de fier, deșeuri de fier 7,1%, îngrășăminte (naturale și chimice) 6,1%, și combustibili minerali solizi, cu 5,1%. Din traficul total, 76% reprezintă trafic maritim și 24% reprezintă traficul fluvial. Atât traficul maritim, cât și cel fluvial au înregistrat creșteri semnificative. Traficul maritim a crescut cu 13,44%, la 51,62 milioane tone, iar cel fluvial cu 6,7% și a atins 15,86 milioane tone, față de 2020.
În 2021, traficul de cereale a atins un record absolut de 25,17 milioane tone, față de 21,9 milioane tone în 2020, fiind cel mai mare trafic de cereale înregistrat, consolidând poziția portului Constanța de hub european de cereale. Creșteri semnificative de trafic se mai regăsesc la: petrol brut, produse petroliere, combustibili minerali solizi, produse metalice, minereuri, semințe uleioase și fructe oleaginoase.
„Scăderi de trafic au fost înregistrate în principal la îngrășăminte, produse chimice și celuloză și deșeuri de hârtie. O scădere se observă și în traficul de containere și anume 6,16 milioane tone în 2021 față de 6,34 milioane tone înregistrate 2020. Aceeași situație se regăsește și în numărul de TEU-uri, respectiv 631.964 în 2021, comparativ cu 643.727 în 2020,” a menționat APMC.
14.604 nave au făcut escale în porturile maritime românești în 2021, față de 14.380 nave în 2020.
Trficul de mărfuri în porturile constănțene:
În portul Constanța zona Constanța, traficul de mărfuri înregistrat în 2021 a fost de 61,2 milioane tone, față de 53,84 milioane tone în 2020.
În portul Constanța zona Midia, traficul de mărfuri înregistrat în 2021 a fost de 6 milioane tone, comparativ cu 2020, când s-au înregistrat 6,15 milioane tone.
În portul Mangalia, traficul de mărfuri înregistrat în 2021 a fost de 338.472 tone, față de 2020, când s-au înregistrat 366.445 tone.
Sursa: Realitatea de Constanta
