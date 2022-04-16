Sorin Grindeanu anunță că gările din România trec de la CFR la autoritățile locale: „Multe arată ca după război!” – Care e motivul

Sorin Grindeanu este nemulțumit de starea gărilor din România, operate de compania de stat CFR, din subordinea Ministerului Transporturilor, și a anunțat că vor fi trecute în administrarea autorităților locale.

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu a anunţat, vineri, că multe gări din România arată ca după război, iar la Ministerul Transporturilor se lucrează la cadrul legal pentru transferul gărilor de la CFR în administrarea autorităţilor locale, care doresc să le preia şi să le modernizeze.

”Multe gări din România arată ca după război! La Ministerul Transporturilor lucrăm la cadrul legal pentru transferul gărilor de la CFR în administrarea autorităţilor locale, care doresc să le preia şi să le modernizeze”, a anunțat, vineri, Sorin Grindeanu, la Bistrița-Năsăud. 

„Am semnat în ultimele luni, de când sunt ministrul Transporturilor, vreo 40-50 de protocoale cu autoritățile locale, de descentralizare. Nu e destul. Aceste lucruri nu pot să rămână doar la nivel de CNAIR . Aceste lucruri trebuie să se descentralizeze și la nivel de CFR.

Inclusiv in discutiile de astăzi cu primari, autoritatile locale mi-au spus ce știam de mai multă vreme. Și anume că toată infrastructura CFR, aproape toată, care ține de partea imobiliară, gări, terenuri de pe lângă tronsoanele CFR, ori nu sunt intreținute deloc, ori într-o proporție de 90% arata ca si cand si pe aici a trecut războiul.

Atunci, acest proces de descentralizare trebuie să continue.

Autoritatile locale, daca au forța, daca pot, vor primi din partea noastra toate aceste bunirui in administrare, astfel incat lucrurile sa intre pe un fagas normal. Se lucrează în acest moment la Ministerul Transporturilor a cadrul legal care să permită aceste lucruri. E absolut necesar.

Știu dorința celor de la București de a centraliza totul, sa tina totul strans. Nu, mersul normal e cel dat de descentralizare. Trebuie ca această descentralizare să continue în altă viteză. (…) , ca toate aceste bunuri sa fie luate de administrația locală si sa fie folosite in interesul cetățenilor”, a spus ministrul Transporturilor și Infrastructurii.

Motivul preluării gărilor de la CFR a fost explicat de președintele Consiliului Județean, social-democratul Emil Radu Moldovan.

„CFR nu are bani să le întrețină. Cetățenii se duc la primar și se plâng că spațiul sălii de așteptare e insalubru. Primarul nu poate face nimic. CFR are mii de astfel de imobile și nu are resurse să le întrețină. Descentralizarea către autoritățile locale, cu obligativitatea ca autoritatea locala sa respecte biroul impiegatului, zona de vândut bilete, sala de asteptare, dar poate sunt si alte spati icare zac goale si produc costuri si pe care primaria le-ar putea utiliza”, a declarat președintele CJ Bistrița după anunțul ministrului Transporturilor.

Sorin Grindeanu a mai spus că o altă mare problemă este cea a terenurilor aflate în administrarea CFR: „Acele terenuri adiacente liniilor de cale ferată care încurcă proiectele locale. Toate aceste situaţii vor fi reglementate!”.

Ministrul Sorin Grindeanu a mai explicat că „printr-un contract intre autoritatea centrala si locala, aceste tipuri de imobile sa treaca in administrarea locala, cu conditii, sa se păstreze facilitatile de vanzare bilete. Autoritatea locala, care se angajaeaza sa modernizeze. Altfel, nu cred ca e interesata vreo autoritate sa ia cladirea de la CFR clădirea garii, sa bage bani sa o renoveze și sa se uite la ea. O ia păstrând specificul acestei clădiri”. 

