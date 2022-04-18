Miron Mitrea, la „Culisele puterii”: Reindustrializarea este unul dintre elementele de bază ale economiei. Ce ar trebui să facă guvernanții

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Miron Mitrea a subliniat, duminică seara, în emisiunea „Culisele Puterii”, de la Realitatea PLUS, importanța relocării în România a companiilor mari din Rusia, Belarus și Ucraina, afectate de conflictul militar ruso-ucrainiean. 

„Oportunitatea care se creaza chiara daca e plina de sange si de necazuri ica exista. Firmele vor cauta sa plece de acolo, din Rusia, Belarus, Ucraina si atunci Romania ar trebui sa aiba un program national de a-i ajuta sa se reloce. Reindustrializarea este unul dintre elementele de baza ale economiei. Ne-a dovedit pandemia, acum ne arata razboiul dintre Rusia si Ucraina ca exista posibilitatea sa ne facem praf economia.

Relocarea ar rezolva doua probleme. Daca jucam destept chestia asta, Romania poate sa fie ca a fost intre 2000 si 2004, cand toti mergeau in jos, Romania mergea in sus pentru ca am stiut sa folosim oportunitatea pe care am avut-o”. 

„Informatiile care vin de la subalterni nu sunt mereu curate. Romania, in ultimii 15 ani, nu a facut foraje noi de gaze. A scazut productia de gaze pentru ca nu avem o politica de a dezvolta noi foraje. In 90% este prostie si lene, nu nestiinta”, a mai spus consultantul politic.

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat, pe 15 aprilie, că, împreună cu liderii Coaliției, au depus Legea offshore în Parlament susținând că prin intermediul acestei legi, România va reduce dependența de gazul rusesc.

 

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

