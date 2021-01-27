Senatorul Claudia Banu și fostul ministru al Muncii, Violeta Alexandru, caută soluții de integrare în câmpul muncii a asistaților sociali

Senatorul vâlcean Claudia Mihaela Banu s- a întâlnit marți cu fostul ministru al Muncii, Violeta Alexandru și deputatul Laurențiu Cazan pentru a căuta soluții de integrare în câmpul muncii a asistaților sociali, care pot lucra.

La întâlnire au fost prezenți și Inspectorul Școlar General, Mihaela Andreianu, Prim-vicepreședintele PNL Vâlcea, Romulus Bulacu și reprezentanți ai oamenilor de afaceri din județul Vâlcea.

Aceștia din urmă au venit cu propuneri în acest scop, pentru a susține în același timp și formarea profesională a acestei categorii de persoane, a declarat în urma întâlnirii parlamentarul vâlcean.

Sursa: Realitatea de Valcea

