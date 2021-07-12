Ședință EXPLOZIVĂ a coaliției de Guvernare! Ludovic Orban: Rectificarea bugetară se va aproba în coaliție – Florin Cîțu a plecat fără să dea declarații

Ședință explozivă a Coaliției de guvernare. Orban și Cîțu au fost, luni, față-n față. Pe masă: banii țării. În premieră, ședința are loc nu ca până acum, la Parlament, ci la Guvern. Cu alte cuvinte, pe teritoriul premierului Cîțu.
„Nu s-a discutat despre rectificare bugetară, Cel mai probabil pe 15 august se va face. Premierul este premierul unei coaliției de guvernare și toate deciziile se iau acolo. Nu se poate face fără o consultare în coaliție. Forma rectificării se va aproba în coaliție”, a spus Ludovc Orban după ședință.
Premierul a părăsit Guvernul fără a face declarații.
Coaliția este la un pas de implozie. Dan Barna și pe ministrul Stelian Ion sunt la cuțite cu cei de la UDMR și își pun problema ruperii coaliției din cauza divergențelor pe tema desființării Secției Speciale.
Pe agenda discuțiilor s-a aflat desfiinţarea Secţiei de investigare a infracţiunilor din justiţie, dar și rectificarea bugetară, despre care Florin Cîțu a ținut să spună că se face la guvern nu la partid.
Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat, luni, că Guvernul va adopta ordonanța pentru rectificarea bugetului de stat în a doua jumătate a lunii august.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
