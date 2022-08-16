Săptămână decisivă pentru angajații de la stat. Salariile bugetarilor ar putea crește cu până la 50%

Este săptămâna decisivă pentru toți bugetarii. Guvernanții trebuie să ia o decizie privind salariile care ar putea crește cu până la 50%, potrivit unui proiect de ordonanță de urgență inițiat de Ministerul Muncii. Asta cu toate că legea nu permite momentan acordarea acestor majorări, mai ales că datoria publică a depășit 50%.
Ordonanța rămâne în circuitul de avizare și urmează să fie adoptată, cel mai probabil, săptămâna aceasta, dacă obține toate avizele. Este o ordonanță care spune că de la 1 august vor fi majorate salariile bugetarilor.
Bugetarii care lucraeză cu fonduri europene vor avea parte de o majorare de până la 50% din salariul de bază. Majorări vor fi, de asemenea, și pentru angajații din Ministerul Transporturilor, INS și Ministerul Culturii, o majorare de 15% este prevăzută în ordonanță. Aceeași majorare se va aplica și instituțiilor din subordine.
Bugetarii vor avea parte de o pătrime din diferența salarială din restul rămas neplătit, potrivit Legii salarizării bugetare. Toate aceste majorări vor intra în vigare, asta spun guvernanții, nu vor retrage ordonanța.
În ceea ce privește pragul datoriei publice, surse din Ministerul Finanțelor spun că datoria nu va rămâne la fel de ridicată până la finalul anului. Această creștere a datoriei, a împrumuturilor pe care statul le-a făcut nu i-a determinat pe guvernanți să renunțe la majorarea salariilor bugetarilor.
Această majorare prevăzută în ordonanța de urgență este necesară în condițiile în care puterea de cumpărare a românilor a scăzut.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
