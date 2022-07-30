REVOLTĂTOR: roșiile românești ajung la GUNOI! România IMPORTĂ tomate din străinătate. REACȚIA ministrului Petre Daea

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

România importă de o sută de ori mai multe roșii decât exportă! Asta deși țara noastră produce suficiente tomate. Mai mult, fermierii ajung să arunce roșiile pentru că nu au unde să le vândă. Totul în condițiile în care costurile de producție au crescut, după ce îngrășămintele și energia s-au scumpit. 

Cu toate că România produce anual peste 750 de mii de tone de roșii, rafturile magazinelor și piețelor sunt încă pline de produse de import. Ca să aibă unde să își vândă marfa, fermierii sunt nevoiți să scadă la preț.

Chiar și așa, de cele mai multe ori, rămân cu marfa acasă. O parte o consumă și o parte o aruncă pe câmp. Pe măsură ce nu mai sunt proaspete, roșiile ar putea fi vândute în fabricile care produc bulion, însă cele mai multe companii au contracte încheiate și aduc roșii din afară.

Problema cu care se confruntă anual fermierii ar putea fi rezolvată dacă roșiile care nu sunt consumate în țară ar fi vândute peste graniță.

Anual, țara noastra exportă roșii de circa un milion de euro. Importă însă de peste o sută de ori mai mult, asta cu toate că în fiecare an ne confruntăm cu supraproducție. 

De cele peste 113 milioane de euro date anual pe roșii străine sunt nemulțumiți și cumpărătorii.

Deși țara noastră se confruntă anual cu problema supraproducției, fermierii sunt nevoiți să își arunce investițiile pe câmp și anul acesta.

Întrebat cum vede situația și la ce să se aștepte românii, ministrul Agriculturii Petre Daea a declarat, vineri seara, într-o intervenție telefonică la Realitatea PLUS, că românii ar trebui „să se aștepte  va fi mai bine față de alți ani”. „Roșiile românești sunt mai bune, mai gustoase, după cum vedeți și dvs că au spus cei din materialul dvs, fapt ce demonstrează că munca fermierilor este apreciată de consumatori”.
 
Ministrul a vorbit despre programul demarat de Guvern privind introducerea legumelor românești pe rafturile magazinlor, subliniind că „astfel de programe nu se fac ușor”
 
Referitor la roșiile aruncate pentru că producătorii nu au piață de desfacere pentru ele, Daea a spus: „Nu am exemple concrete cum  ar fi aruncat cineva tomaele. Sigur, în procesul de producție există și tomate care pot fi valorificate imediat și altele care, din varii motive, nu pot fi utilizate (…). Avem în plan anumite unități de prelucrare astfel încât  poate fi valorificată întreagă producție a fermierilor”. 
 
Petre Daea a făcut și câteva referiri la secetă și a ținut, pe de altă parte, să îi liniștească pe român, spunând că vor avea negreșit pâine pe masă în perioada următoare. 
 
„Eu acum sunt în Târgul Mureș. Am străbătut județele pe care le-am avut în vedere pentru a vedea ce se întâmplă din punctul de vedere al agriculturii. Spre satisfacția mea și a fermierilor, ne-am întâlnit și cu episoade de ploi. În Prahova, Brașov starea de vegetație e bună. Nivelul de vegetație al grâului în Brașov e mult față de media din anul trecut. (…)

Avem pâine pe masă, avem cantitatea de grâu în România pentru asigurarea consumului intern. Avem și excedent pentru export. Producția de grâu de la Brasov e superioară anilor trecuți. Avem și lucururi bune pe care le putem prezenta. Să asigurăm populația României ca avem ce mânca și din acest punct de vedere nu trebuie să ne îngrijorăm pentru că avem cu ce să ne hrănim”, a declarat Daea.

Referitor la secetă, ministrul Agriculturii a subliniat că sunt probleme deosebite în unele zone, cum ar fi și în regiunea Brăilei, unde se  lucrează în regim de avarie.

„Dacă în Dunăre nu există apă, nu avem de unde să o luăm din altă parte și să o punem la rădăcina plantelor”, a arătat el.  

Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

27 COMENTARII

  6. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
    I find this topic to be actually something which I
    think I would never understand. It seems too complicated
    and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll
    try to get the hang of it!

  7. This is the right web site for anybody who wishes to understand this topic.
    You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue
    with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa).
    You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been discussed for many years.
    Great stuff, just wonderful!

  10. You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write.
    The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
    At all times follow your heart. vape pens private brand

    Also visit my blog :: vapor item maker (https://koodakras.ir/)

  11. สล็อตอาจออกจะซับซ้อนและต้องการความรู้ความเข้าใจที่ดีเกี่ยวกับกลไกของเกมเพื่อเพิ่มเงินรางวัลสูงสุดให้กับผู้เล่น นี่บางทีอาจเป็นความท้าสำหรับผู้เล่นบางบุคคล แต่รางวัลสำหรับความสำเร็จนั้นดีเยี่ยมที่สุดมีเกมสล็อตเยอะมากให้เลือก รวมทั้งแต่ละเกมมีชุดรางวัลเฉพาะของตนเอง หนึ่งในเกมสล็อตที่ได้รับความนิยมสูงที่สุดเป็นเครื่องผลไม้ เกมพวกนี้มอบผลไม้ที่หลากหลายให้ผู้เล่นชนะ และก็เกมได้รับการออกแบบให้เล่นง่าย

  12. My relatives every time say that I am killing my time here at
    net, however I know I am getting know-how all the
    time by reading such good articles or reviews.

  14. Więc w dol gdyby własna teoria będzie naprawdę
    nieodpowiednia, wówczas nie wykonujmy makijażu ślubnego samodzielnie jednak wyłącznie u makijażyskti.

    Nie bój się lepszego makijażu. Przed podjęciem przygotowań
    powinien skończyć listę poproszonych gości a również odkryć i wezwanie jesteśmy natomiast ponad teściowej – tą wolę obowiązkowo powinno się skonsultować z Solenizantką.

  17. Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this amazing site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll
    probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the
    info!

  19. What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this webpage; this blog carries amazing and in fact excellent material in favor of visitors.

  20. Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
    to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your weblog
    posts. After all I will be subscribing in your feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!

  22. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you
    are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my site =).
    We can have a link change contract between us

  26. Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
    My site covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think
    we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free
    to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Wonderful blog by the way!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau