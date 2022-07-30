REVOLTĂTOR: roșiile românești ajung la GUNOI! România IMPORTĂ tomate din străinătate. REACȚIA ministrului Petre Daea

România importă de o sută de ori mai multe roșii decât exportă! Asta deși țara noastră produce suficiente tomate. Mai mult, fermierii ajung să arunce roșiile pentru că nu au unde să le vândă. Totul în condițiile în care costurile de producție au crescut, după ce îngrășămintele și energia s-au scumpit.
Cu toate că România produce anual peste 750 de mii de tone de roșii, rafturile magazinelor și piețelor sunt încă pline de produse de import. Ca să aibă unde să își vândă marfa, fermierii sunt nevoiți să scadă la preț.
Chiar și așa, de cele mai multe ori, rămân cu marfa acasă. O parte o consumă și o parte o aruncă pe câmp. Pe măsură ce nu mai sunt proaspete, roșiile ar putea fi vândute în fabricile care produc bulion, însă cele mai multe companii au contracte încheiate și aduc roșii din afară.
Problema cu care se confruntă anual fermierii ar putea fi rezolvată dacă roșiile care nu sunt consumate în țară ar fi vândute peste graniță.
Anual, țara noastra exportă roșii de circa un milion de euro. Importă însă de peste o sută de ori mai mult, asta cu toate că în fiecare an ne confruntăm cu supraproducție.
De cele peste 113 milioane de euro date anual pe roșii străine sunt nemulțumiți și cumpărătorii.
Deși țara noastră se confruntă anual cu problema supraproducției, fermierii sunt nevoiți să își arunce investițiile pe câmp și anul acesta.
Avem pâine pe masă, avem cantitatea de grâu în România pentru asigurarea consumului intern. Avem și excedent pentru export. Producția de grâu de la Brasov e superioară anilor trecuți. Avem și lucururi bune pe care le putem prezenta. Să asigurăm populația României ca avem ce mânca și din acest punct de vedere nu trebuie să ne îngrijorăm pentru că avem cu ce să ne hrănim”, a declarat Daea.
Referitor la secetă, ministrul Agriculturii a subliniat că sunt probleme deosebite în unele zone, cum ar fi și în regiunea Brăilei, unde se lucrează în regim de avarie.
„Dacă în Dunăre nu există apă, nu avem de unde să o luăm din altă parte și să o punem la rădăcina plantelor”, a arătat el.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
Hey very nice blog!
І contantly spent my half an hour to read tһіs weblog’s posts every day ɑlong with a mug of coffee.
Ϝeel free to surf to my web blog … cocktail
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this web
page is really nice.
At this time it appears like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
You’re a very valuable internet site; could not make it without ya!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I find this topic to be actually something which I
think I would never understand. It seems too complicated
and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll
try to get the hang of it!
This is the right web site for anybody who wishes to understand this topic.
You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue
with you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa).
You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been discussed for many years.
Great stuff, just wonderful!
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful
post. Thanks for providing these details.
All AЬout The History What Are Antioxidants And Anti-Inflammatories? Emergence Оf CBD
You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write.
The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
At all times follow your heart. vape pens private brand
Also visit my blog :: vapor item maker (https://koodakras.ir/)
สล็อตอาจออกจะซับซ้อนและต้องการความรู้ความเข้าใจที่ดีเกี่ยวกับกลไกของเกมเพื่อเพิ่มเงินรางวัลสูงสุดให้กับผู้เล่น นี่บางทีอาจเป็นความท้าสำหรับผู้เล่นบางบุคคล แต่รางวัลสำหรับความสำเร็จนั้นดีเยี่ยมที่สุดมีเกมสล็อตเยอะมากให้เลือก รวมทั้งแต่ละเกมมีชุดรางวัลเฉพาะของตนเอง หนึ่งในเกมสล็อตที่ได้รับความนิยมสูงที่สุดเป็นเครื่องผลไม้ เกมพวกนี้มอบผลไม้ที่หลากหลายให้ผู้เล่นชนะ และก็เกมได้รับการออกแบบให้เล่นง่าย
My relatives every time say that I am killing my time here at
net, however I know I am getting know-how all the
time by reading such good articles or reviews.
Hey theгe! I know thiѕ is ҝinda off topic but I ᴡas wondering if
you knew where Icouⅼpd find a captcha plugin for my cοmmｅnt form?I’m using the same blog
platform as yours and I’m haѵing difficulty finding one?
Thanks а ⅼot!
Hｅrre is my web page; tata melacak nomor handphone
Więc w dol gdyby własna teoria będzie naprawdę
nieodpowiednia, wówczas nie wykonujmy makijażu ślubnego samodzielnie jednak wyłącznie u makijażyskti.
Nie bój się lepszego makijażu. Przed podjęciem przygotowań
powinien skończyć listę poproszonych gości a również odkryć i wezwanie jesteśmy natomiast ponad teściowej – tą wolę obowiązkowo powinno się skonsultować z Solenizantką.
Wһat Strength оf Buy CBD Oil Tincture in South Carolina Will Bе Ꭱight for Me?
This is my first time go to see at here and i
am truly impressed to read everthing at alone place.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this amazing site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll
probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the
info!
Hi there everyone, it’s my first visit at this site, and post is actually
fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these types of content.
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this webpage; this blog carries amazing and in fact excellent material in favor of visitors.
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your weblog
posts. After all I will be subscribing in your feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!
I pay a quick visit day-to-day some blogs and information sites
to read articles, but this weblog offers quality based articles.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you
are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my site =).
We can have a link change contract between us
Why people still make use of to гead news papers wһеn in thiѕ technological ԝorld everything
iѕ availɑble օn net?
Ⅿy page … consiga mais informação
Hi there to every one, the contents existing at this
web site are really amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the
nice work fellows.
Whats up very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent ..
Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I’m satisfied to find numerous helpful info right here within the submit, we want work
out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
my website free things to do in wisconsin dells in winter
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
My site covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think
we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free
to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
Wonderful blog by the way!
There’s certainly a great deal to know about this subject.
I like all the points you made.