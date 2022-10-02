Ratele românilor explodează din nou! IRCC a crescut la 4.06%, de la 2.65% – Indicele va atinge pragul de 8 procente

Ratele românilor explodează din nou! De această dată sunt vizați cei care au credite calculate în IRCC, asta după ce indicele s-a dublat.
IRCC, Indicele de Referință pentru Creditele Consumatorilor, a urcat azi la 4.06% de la 2.65%. În funcție de valoarea acestuia se calculează dobânzile în următoarele trei luni pentru creditele acordate de bănci după luna mai 2019.
Inclusiv românii care au trecut de pe ROBOR pe IRCC vor plăti mai mult, iar veștile nu sunt deloc bune. Economiștii preconizează că indicele va atinge pragul de 8 procente.
CU CÂT CRESC RATELE ÎN FUNCȚIE DE IRCC
Credit de 300 de mii de lei pe 30 de ani
IRCC 2,65% – rată lunară: 1.694 de lei.
IRCC 4,06% – rată lunară: 1.944 lei.
Credit de 275 de mii de lei pe 25 de ani
IRCC 2,65% – rată lunară: 1.546 de lei
IRCC 4,06% – rată lunară: 1.763 de lei
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
