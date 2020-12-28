Raluca Turcan: ”Trebuie să fim conștienți că dacă 60-70 la sută din populație nu se va imuniza, nu putem spune că riscul a trecut și că restricțiile vor fi ridicate”

Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, a avertizat că măsurle nu vor fi ridicate dacă 60-70% din populaţie nu se va imuniza.
„Prima doză de vaccin împotriva COVID-19 a fost administrată astăzi asistentei medicale Mihaela Anghel care, acum 10 luni, prelua primul pacient confirmat din România.
Campania de vaccinare începe, așa cum este și firesc, cu oamenii fără de care sănătatea noastră nu ar fi în siguranță. Tot în prima etapă vor fi vaccinați angajații din centrele sociale, iar administratorii acestor centre vor face programarea rezidenților din centre pentru etapa a doua. În cazul beneficiarilor se vor organiza echipe de vaccinare mobile care se vor deplasa pentru a administra vaccinul în locațiile respective.
Ieri, primele 10.000 de doze de vaccin au ajuns în țară și, săptămânal, vor veni în jur de 140.000 de doze. România va beneficia de aproximativ 10 milioane de doze de vaccin, iar numărul de vaccinuri este suficient pentru toți cei care optează pentru imunizare.
Aș vrea să vă rog să vă gândiți la următoarea chestiune, în afara acestor informații de organizare. Vaccinarea, împreună cu respectarea măsurilor sanitare, este calea sigură pentru ca viața noastră, a tuturor, să revină la normal. Dar trebuie să fim conștienți de un lucru – dacă 60-70 la sută din populație nu se va imuniza, nu putem spune că riscul a trecut și că restricțiile vor fi ridicate.
Vaccinul a fost testat pe mai bine de 40 de mii de oameni, înainte de a fi omologat de toate forurile medicale competente – Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului și Agenția Națională a Medicamentului. Vaccinul a parcurs toate fazele de testare necesare și a fost omologat atât de rapid pentru că au fost urgentate etapele birocratice, nu cele medicale. Acest vaccin previne boala, previne infectarea cu SARS COV 2 sau limitează o formă severă a bolii. Coronavirusul acesta nenorocit este atât de imprevizibil și evoluează atât de diferit de la o persoană la alta, iar acum poate fi prevenit. Pe cei care au încă îndoieli îi întreb – de ce să nu ne folosim de acest instrument care este vaccinul? Dacă toate testele clinice au fost făcute, dacă medicii de specialitate, medicii epidemiologi și ceilalți, îl fac, noi ceilalți de ce nu l-am face? Avem în sfârșit o soluție ca să ne reluăm viețile așa cum le știam.
Eu mă voi vaccina. Când îmi va veni rândul. Platforma națională de informare cu privire la vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 – Rovaccinare: www.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro oferă toate informațiile necesare pentru ca fiecare să ia decizia corectă”, a spus Raluca Turcan pe pagina ei de Facebook.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
