Protest în fața Ministerului Energiei. Muncitorii, exasperați că rămân fără locuri de muncă

Sindicaliștii de la ALRO au iesit astăzi în stradă, din cauza prețurilor exagerate la energie. Oamenii cer sprijin de la stat, pentru că, spun ei, în ritmul acesta se va ajunge la închiderea fabricilor.
Angajaţi din industria metalurgică neferoasă au protestat în faţa sediului Ministerului Energiei, pentru a cere ”stoparea creşterii necontrolate a preţului la energie electrică şi gaze naturale, care duce la închiderea de societăţi din metalurgia românească, mare consumatoare de energie electrică şi gaze, şi implicit la desfiinţarea locurilor de muncă”.
Sindicaliştii se declară nemulţumiţi de politica Guvernului în domeniul energiei, atrăgând atenţia asupra faptului că, din cauza tarifelor mari la electricitate şi gaz, tot mai multe companii mari din industria metalurgică sunt nevoite să închidă din activităţi.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
If some one wants to be updated with most up-to-date
technologies therefore he must be go to see this site and be up to date all the time.
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for info approximately this topic for a long time and yours is
the best I’ve discovered till now. However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
Hello my family member! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and
come with almost all significant infos. I would like to peer extra posts like this .
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found
your website unintentionally, and I’m stunned why this twist of fate didn’t took place in advance!
I bookmarked it.
I have read so many articles on the topic of the blogger lovers except
this post is truly a nice post, keep it up.
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a data!
present here at this blog, thanks admin of this web page.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this website, because i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this web page conations in fact
fastidious funny information too.
Really needed to mention I am grateful I stumbled on your web page.
https://www.tvobiektyw.pl
Awesome site you have here but I was wanting to
know if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get responses from other knowledgeable
people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Many thanks!
Good ⅾay! Tһіs post couldn’t be written any bettеr! Reading
tyis post reminds mе of my previous гoom mate!
He alᴡays ҝept chatting aboiut tһis. I ѡill forward tһis article tߋ him.
Prestty ѕure he wіll have a ɡood гead.Thank yoou for sharing!
Also visit myy web-site jasa view youtube
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with your site.
It looks like some of the text in your posts are running
off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This might be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Cheers
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.