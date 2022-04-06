Protest în Capitală, cu huiduieli și fumigene: 5.000 de sindicaliști acuză Guvernul că „a abandonat românii”

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Românii au ajuns în pragul disperării! Cel mai mare protest din acest an se desfășoară miercuri în fața Guvernului. Cel puțin 5.000 de oameni își vor striga nemulțumirile după criza economică și energetică ce se face simțită și mai mult după războiul din Ucraina, anunță Realitatea PLUS. Un incident neașteptat s-a produs când în mijlocul protestatarilor a venit ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi.

Protestul organizat de Blocul Național Sindical a început, miercuri, în Piața Victoriei, la ora 11.00 și va dura până la ora 15:30. Oamenii au venit în fața sediului Guvernului de la ora 10.00. 

Mitingul din Piața Victoriei a fost urmat de un marș prin Capitală până în Piața Constituției, punctul final al protestului sindicaliștilor. Marşul de protest se desfășoară pe următorul traseu: Piaţa Victoriei – Calea Victoriei – Pod Naţiunile Unite – Bulevard Naţiunile Unite – Bulevard Libertăţii – Piaţa Constituţiei.

Sindicaliștii l-au huiduit pe ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, care a venit în mijlocul lor pentru a discuta despre revendicări.

Ministrul Marius Budăi a urcat pe scena din centrul Pieței Victoriei și le-a transmis sindicaliștilor că este de partea lor și că în acest moment este discutat la Guvern un pachet de măsuri sociale. Răspunsul sindicaliștilor nu a fost însă cel așteptat de ministru. Marius Budăi a fost întâmpinat cu fumigene colorate și huiduit, sindicaliștii strigând mesaje antiguvernamentale, potrivit Realitatea PLUS.

Discursul ținut de ministru în fața sutelor de protestatari a ținut câteva minute. După aceea, Budăi s-a retras în sediul Guvernului.

VIDEO Marius Budăi, huiduit de sindicaliști în Piața Victoriei – Ce s-a întâmplat în timpul discursului ministrului Muncii

Toate cele 35 de federații sindicale afiliate la BNS, atât din sectorul privat cât și din sistemul bugetar, au anunțat participarea a cel puțin 5000 de sindicaliști la acțiunea de protest, potrivit BNS.

Sindicaliștii au revendicări economice, de ordin financiar, dar și ce țin de siguranta nationala si politica externă a României. 

Aceștia solicită respectarea legii salarizarii și impunerea unor măsuri pentru stoparea efectelor crizei din Ucraina provocate de război.

Sindicaliștii acuză guvernanții că „sunt blocate anumite creșteri salariale, in timp ce inflatia creste ametitor, probabil va fi cu doua cifre in 2022, iar puterea de cumparare scade vertiginos”, relatează Realitatea PLUS.

Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

202 COMENTARII

  1. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit,
    but other than that, this is wonderful blog. A great read.

    I’ll certainly be back.

  2. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
    I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if
    you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

  3. เว็บของพวกเราเป็นเว็บไซต์ให้บริการ เกมสล็อตออนไลน์ แล้วก็เป็นเว็บให้บริการรวมเกี่ยวกับเกมส์คาสิโน ที่เล่นออนไลน์แล้วได้เงินจริง ซึ่งเรามีให้บริการนานาประการเจ้า ไม่ว่าจะเป็นของค่าย SA Game, DreamGaming (DG),
    SexyGaming, WM, PGSlot, JokerGaming และค่ายชั้นนำฯลฯ ซึ่งล้วนเป็นผู้ให้บริการเกมคาสิโนออนไลน์มีชื่อเสียงนานัปการเกม พวกเรามีทั้งสล็อต
    บาคาร่า รูเล็ต แล้วก็เว็บของพวกเราสามารถเล่นได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา
    รวมทั้งทุกอุปกรณ์

    ซึ่งสมาชิกทุกท่าน
    สามารถเล่นเกมคาสิโนของพวกเราได้ทุกเกม รวมทั้งสามารถเล่นได้ทุกที่ที่ต้องการ
    ถึงที่กะไว้เว็บไซต์ของพวกเราเช่นกัน ซึ่งพวกเรามีโปรโมชั่นให้กับคุณลูกค้าทุกๆท่าน และมีระบบให้ทดลองใช้งานก่อนลงในสนามจริง ให้ทดลองเล่นเช่นเดียวกัน ยิ่งกว่านั้นพวกเรายังมี
    การให้บริการที่เป็นเกมคาสิโนออนไลน์ เกมบาคาร่า, เกมลิง,
    เกมสล็อตแมชชีน, ไพ่เสือมังกร และไฮโล ซึ่งทุกเกมสามารถเล่นเกมได้เงินจริงทุกเกม

  6. Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster
    then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price?
    Cheers, I appreciate it!

  7. Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
    I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.

  9. Exceptional post however , I was wondering if
    you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could
    elaborate a little bit further. Kudos!

  11. I was very pleased to find this page. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!!
    I definitely savored every little bit of it and
    i also have you saved to fav to see new information in your blog.

  12. Simply want to say your article is as astounding. The clarity
    in your post is simply nice and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.

    Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

  13. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just
    your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all.
    But think about if you added some great graphics or video clips to give
    your posts more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips,
    this blog could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its
    field. Amazing blog!

  14. At this time I am ready to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming over again to read additional news.

  15. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to
    “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

  16. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the
    internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that
    they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing
    without having side-effects , people could take a
    signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

  17. A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this
    topic, it might not be a taboo matter but usually folks don’t speak about such subjects.
    To the next! Best wishes!!

  18. I just like the helpful info you supply to your articles.

    I will bookmark your blog and test once more right here regularly.
    I’m fairly sure I will learn lots of new stuff proper
    right here! Best of luck for the following!

  20. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Thanks

  21. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work
    so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.

    I enjoy the information you provide here and can’t wait to
    take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow,
    fantastic site!

  25. I do trust all the concepts you’ve presented to your post.

    They’re very convincing and will certainly work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are too short for starters. May just
    you please extend them a bit from next time?

    Thanks for the post.

  26. My partner and I stumbled over here different
    web address and thought I may as well check things out.
    I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.

  29. When I originally commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added
    I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way
    you can remove people from that service? Thanks a lot!

  30. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating
    it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for
    your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

  33. I think this is one of the so much important information for me.
    And i am happy studying your article. However want to observation on some normal
    things, The site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D.
    Good task, cheers

  35. Hey There. I found your weblog the use of msn. This is a very smartly written article.
    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your useful info.
    Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly return.

  37. Thanks for some other informative site. Where else could I get that type of info
    written in such a perfect method? I have a venture that I am just now running on,
    and I have been on the glance out for such information.

  38. Someone essentially help to make critically articles I might state.

    That is the very first time I frequented
    your web page and up to now? I surprised with the analysis
    you made to make this particular submit amazing.
    Wonderful process!

  41. Kurtköy Yeni Model Escort ilanları ve resimleri
    Merhabalar ben kusursuz yeni model kurtköy escort bayan .
    Yüzünde ona aşık olmanızı sağlayacak çok büyülü bir şey
    var. O inanılmaz güzel.
    Gri gözleri, kahverengi saçları, doğal olarak pembe
    dudakları ve pembe yanakları onu çok masum gösteriyor.
    O mükemmel bir itaatkar tür.
    Onun yapmasını istediğiniz her şeyi yapardı.
    Müşterilerinin memnuniyeti önceliği olup, müşterilerine asla ‘hayır’
    demeyecektir.

    Onun adı Sofia sadece 20 yaşında ama müşterilerine olan bağlılığı ona çok fazla takdir kazandırdı.
    Bu bayanla tekrar tekrar çıkan birçok kişi var.

    Bunu yapacak bir sonraki adam sen bile olabilirsin. Mezun ve oryantal dans konusunda iyi eğitimli.
    Sık sık Kurtköy’deki bazı kulüplerde veya barlarda
    sahne alıyor.

    Kız arkadaş deneyimi için mükemmel. Sadece başınızı onun omzuna koyup saatlerce konuşabilir ya da silüeti
    seyrederken balkonda bir şeyler içebilirsiniz.

    Yatağınızı ısıtmanın yanı sıra harika bir arkadaş da olabilir.
    Onunla neredeyse istediğiniz her şeyi paylaşabilirsiniz.
    Seyahat etmeyi ve tabii ki sürprizleri de sever.

    Kusursuz yeni model Escort bayan kurtköy arıyorsanız,
    beni aramanız yeterli!

  42. After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a
    comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment.
    There has to be an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
    Kudos!

  43. First off I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that I’d
    like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how
    you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
    I’ve had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
    I do take pleasure in writing however it
    just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips?
    Many thanks!

  45. Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so
    I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and
    will be tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic blog
    and brilliant design and style.

  48. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
    know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.

    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and
    both show the same results.

  50. I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found
    any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for
    me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you
    did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.

  52. Great blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost
    on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally
    overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Thank you!

  54. If you are going for most excellent contents like myself,
    simply pay a visit this web site daily as it
    provides feature contents, thanks

  55. Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!

    What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link
    to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  56. Thank you, I have recently been searching for info about
    this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve
    discovered till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line?
    Are you certain concerning the supply?

  58. Thanks for another informative site. Where else may I am getting that
    kind of information written in such a perfect
    method? I have a project that I’m simply now operating on, and I have been on the glance out for such information.

  60. زبان آلمانی یکی از پرطرفدارترین زبان های جهان می باشد.

    زبان آلمانی در قسمتی از اروپا صحبت می
    شود. دلیل زیبایی و ظرافت هایی
    که دارد؛ بسیاری از افراد اقدام به آموزش آن میکنند تابتوانند
    به این زبان صحبت کنند. در تهران کلاس های زیادی برای آموزش زبان
    وجود داردکه ما در این مطلب می خواهیم شما
    را بهترین آموزشگاه های زبان آلمانی در تهران آشنا کنیم تا با آگاهی کامل
    بتوانید اقدام به آموزش آن نمایید.

  62. Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to know a lot about
    this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe that you just could do with a few p.c.

    to pressure the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

  64. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say
    that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.

    After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you
    write again very soon!

  67. May I јust say what a relief to discover somebody wһo reallyy
    knoows ԝhat they are discussing oᴠer thｅ internet.
    You aсtually realize һow to bring ann issue too light and makе іt іmportant.
    Mоre people oᥙght to ⅼook at thіs ɑnd understand this
    side oof youг story. I wass surprised ʏou’re not more popular since yоu definitely possess tһe gift.

    Feel freee to suhrf tо mｙ site … бесплатно присоединиться онлайн

  68. ما در این مقاله به معرفی کلاس های عکاسی تهران میپردازیم.
    تاانتها با ما همراه باشید.

    عکاسی یا فَرتورنِگاری یا فُتوگِرافی
    در لغت به معنای روش عکاسی
    و عکسبرداری است. و همچنین به عمل و شغل عکاس نیز گفته می‌شود.

    این هنر در اکثر زبان‌های جهان فتوگرافی خوانده می‌شود.
    که ترکیبی از دو کلمهٔ یونانی فتو به معنی نور و
    گرافی به معنی ثبت یا نگارش است.
    بنابراین، فتوگرافی به معنای نقش کردن با نور است.

    عکاسی یعنی ثبت و ایجاد یک تصویر؛ که در دو مرحله انجام
    می‌شود. نخست، به‌دست‌آوردن تصویر به وسیلهٔ دوربین
    و ثبت آن روی نگاتیو (فیلم) یا گیرنده تصویر الکترونیکی
    و دوم، ظاهر کردن تصویر مخفی حاصل از دوربین عکاسی
    و پایدارکردن آن.

    در این فرایند، دریافت و ثبت نور
    بر روی یک سطح حساس به نور، مانند نگاتیو یا گیرنده تصویر، باعث
    می‌شود. الگوهای نوری بازتابیده شده یا
    ساطع شده از اشیاء بر روی سطح حساس به نور (نقره کلرید یا گیرنده) تأثیرگذارد و باعث ثبت تصاویر گردد.

    عکاسی دارای سه جنبهٔ علمی، صنعتی و هنری است.
    به‌عنوان یک پدیدهٔ علمی متولد شد، به‌شکل یک صنعت گسترش یافت و به عنوان هنر
    تثبیت شد. عکاسی توسط یک فرد کشف و تکمیل
    نشده‌است. بلکه نتیجهٔ تلاش بسیاری از افراد در زمینه‌های
    مختلف و اکتشافات و نوآوری‌های آنان در طول تاریخ است.
    و سال‌ها قبل از اختراع عکاسی، اساس کار دوربین
    عکاسی وجود داشته‌است اما اولین تصویر لیتوگرافی نوری
    در سال ۱۸۲۲ میلادی توسط مخترع فرانسوی، ژوزف نیسه‌فور نیِپس تولید
    شد و پس از آن توانست عکسی دائمی از طبیعت به نام اصطبل و کبوترخانه را خلق کند.
    او با همکاری لوئی داگر، آزمایش‌هایی را بر ترکیبات نقره براساس یافته‌های یوهان هاینریش شولتز انجام دادند.
    و داگر در سال ۱۸۳۷ توانست روش داگرئوتایپ
    را اختراع کند.

  72. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
    weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice
    blog like this one today.

  74. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while
    you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site?
    The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit
    acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright
    clear idea

  75. Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own.
    Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  77. Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to
    grasp a lot about this, like you wrote the e book in it or something.
    I feel that you could do with a few % to force the message home
    a little bit, however other than that, this is great blog.

    A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

  78. Wow, awesome blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?
    you made blogging glance easy. The entire look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!

  80. fantastic points altogether, you just won a new reader.
    What may you recommend about your submit that you simply made a few days in the
    past? Any positive?

  85. Greetings I am so grateful I found your site, I really found you by error,
    while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Regardless
    I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot
    for a remarkable post and a all round thrilling
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so
    when I have time I will be back to read
    a lot more, Please do keep up the great job.

  88. I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
    A small number of my blog readers have complained about my blog
    not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
    Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?

  90. My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was
    entirely right. This post actually made my day.
    You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information!
    Thanks!

  93. Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s
    web site link on your page at suitable place and other person will also
    do similar for you.

  97. Hi would you mind stating which blog platform
    you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having
    a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs
    and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My
    apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!

  98. Its like you learn my mind! You seem to grasp a lot about
    this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something.
    I think that you can do with some percent to power the message home a little bit, however
    other than that, this is fantastic blog. A great read.
    I will certainly be back.

  99. You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the article you write.
    The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who
    aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  103. I’m really impressed together with your writing abilities as neatly
    as with the structure in your blog. Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself?
    Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare
    to look a nice blog like this one these days..

    Feel free to surf to my homepage: cara daftar kis

  104. This design is spectacular! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
    almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say,
    and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  105. Hello there! This post could not be written much better!
    Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He constantly kept preaching about this. I most certainly will send
    this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a great read.
    I appreciate you for sharing!

  106. I do not know whether it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing problems with your site.
    It appears as if some of the written text within your posts are running off
    the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let
    me know if this is happening to them too? This could be
    a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Thanks

  107. Excellent post. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hello there, You’ve performed an incredible job.

    I’ll definitely digg it and in my view recommend to my friends.
    I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this website.

  108. Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website daily, this website is truly nice and
    the people are genuinely sharing fastidious thoughts.

  109. Excellent blog right here! Additionally your website rather a lot up very fast!
    What host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate link for your host?
    I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  111. This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
    own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

  112. Great goods from you, man. I have remember your stuff prior
    to and you are simply too excellent. I really like what you
    have bought here, really like what you’re stating and the best way in which you assert it.
    You are making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it sensible.

    I can not wait to read far more from you. That is actually a wonderful web site.

  113. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have
    you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy.
    The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!

  114. I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this website on regular basis to get updated from
    most recent news.

  116. This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep
    a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I
    was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

  118. Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
    it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would
    really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
    Thank you

  120. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our
    community. Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive job and our whole group can be thankful to you.

  125. Admiring the time and effort you put into your website and in depth information you provide.

    It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that
    isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material. Wonderful read!

    I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  126. Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in web explorer, could check this?
    IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge section of folks will miss your
    magnificent writing because of this problem.

  128. Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to
    my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to
    go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

  130. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website
    is great, let alone the content!

  133. Thanks for another informative blog. The place else may just I get that type of info written in such a perfect approach?
    I’ve a project that I am just now working on, and
    I have been at the look out for such information.

  135. Thanks for finally writing about > Protest în Capitală, cu huiduieli și fumigene: 5.000 de sindicaliști
    acuză Guvernul că „a abandonat românii” – Realitatea Financiară < Loved it!

  136. Howdy! This blog post could not be written much better!
    Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept preaching about this. I am going to forward this information to him.
    Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

  139. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been doing a little research on this.

    And he actually ordered me lunch because I stumbled upon it for him…
    lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss this topic here on your blog.

  140. After looking over a number of the blog posts on your web page, I really like your way of blogging.
    I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
    Please check out my web site as well and let me know how you feel.

  142. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say
    that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you
    write again soon!

  143. Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
    There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
    Please let me know. Thank you

  144. Heya this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
    with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so
    I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  146. I was recommended this web site by means of my cousin. I’m now not sure whether or not
    this post is written by means of him as no one else recognize such precise approximately my problem.
    You’re amazing! Thanks!

  147. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.

    nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over
    that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same
    nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

  151. I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
    I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!

    Best of luck for the next!

  154. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Many thanks, However I am having difficulties with your RSS.
    I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody else having identical RSS issues?

    Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanx!!

  155. What i do not realize is in reality how you’re not actually much more well-favored than you might be now.
    You are so intelligent. You know thus significantly in the case of this topic, produced
    me personally imagine it from a lot of various angles.
    Its like women and men are not fascinated until it’s one thing to
    do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent.
    All the time take care of it up!

  157. After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now
    on whenever a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment.
    Is there a way you can remove me from that service?
    Thanks a lot!

  158. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking
    more of your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my
    social networks!

  160. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back someday.
    I want to encourage you to continue your great posts, have
    a nice day!

  168. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to
    be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
    do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Kudos

  169. I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
    I’m hoping to see the same high-grade content by you
    in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my very own site now ;
    )

  170. Hello there, I discovered your blog via Google even as searching for a related matter, your site got here up, it appears to
    be like great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, simply became alert to your blog thru
    Google, and located that it is truly informative.

    I am gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful in case you continue this in future.
    Many folks will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  173. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
    I am quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

  177. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create
    your theme? Superb work!

  178. Everything typed was very logical. But, think on this, suppose you added a little content?

    I am not suggesting your content isn’t good., however what if you added something to maybe grab people’s attention? I mean Protest
    în Capitală, cu huiduieli și fumigene: 5.000 de sindicaliști acuză
    Guvernul că „a abandonat românii” – Realitatea Financiară is a
    little vanilla. You should look at Yahoo’s front page and watch how
    they create post headlines to get viewers to click. You might add a related video or a related pic or two to grab people excited about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it could bring your posts a little livelier.

  180. Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your further write ups thanks once again.

  181. Hі there! Ӏ know this is kinda ᧐ff tkpic hоwever Ι’d figurded Ӏ’d
    aѕk. Would үou be inteгested іn exchanging links ᧐r maybe guest authoring a blog post orr vice-versa?
    Μy website discusses а lot of thhe same topics as yours аnd І think we cоuld greatlү
    benefit frpm еach othеr. Іf you’re interestеd feel freee
    to sеnd me an email. І look forward to hearing fгom yоu!
    Wonderful blog bу the waʏ!

    Here iis my web site เข้าร่วมออนไลน์ฟรี

  187. It’s in fact very difficult in this full of activity life
    to listen news on Television, therefore I only use world
    wide web for that purpose, and get the latest information.

  188. Hey there I am so delighted I found your website, I really
    found you by mistake, while I was looking on Yahoo
    for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just
    like to say thanks for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I
    also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the
    moment but I have bookmarked it and also included
    your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to
    read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent jo.

  189. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site
    before but after checking through some of the
    post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad
    I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!

  192. We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have
    done a formidable activity and our entire community can be grateful
    to you.

  193. I am extremely inspired together with your writing abilities as neatly as with the structure
    on your blog. Is this a paid subject or did you modify it your
    self? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s rare to see a great
    blog like this one these days..

  194. We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done
    an impressive task and our entire group shall be
    grateful to you.

  196. You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the article you write.
    The sector hopes for even more passionate writers
    such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.
    All the time go after your heart.

  198. I have been surfing on-line more than three hours lately, but I by
    no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It’s lovely value sufficient for me.
    Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the internet might be much more helpful than ever before.

  199. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I
    clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that
    over again. Anyways, just wanted to say fantastic
    blog!

  200. First off I want to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you
    don’t mind. I was interested to find out how you center
    yourself and clear your head before writing. I’ve had a tough time
    clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there. I truly do enjoy writing but it just
    seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying to
    figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Kudos!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau