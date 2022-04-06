Protest în Capitală, cu huiduieli și fumigene: 5.000 de sindicaliști acuză Guvernul că „a abandonat românii”

Românii au ajuns în pragul disperării! Cel mai mare protest din acest an se desfășoară miercuri în fața Guvernului. Cel puțin 5.000 de oameni își vor striga nemulțumirile după criza economică și energetică ce se face simțită și mai mult după războiul din Ucraina, anunță Realitatea

Protestul organizat de Blocul Național Sindical a început, miercuri, în Piața Victoriei, la ora 11.00 și va dura până la ora 15:30. Oamenii au venit în fața sediului Guvernului de la ora 10.00.

Mitingul din Piața Victoriei a fost urmat de un marș prin Capitală până în Piața Constituției, punctul final al protestului sindicaliștilor. Marşul de protest se desfășoară pe următorul traseu: Piaţa Victoriei – Calea Victoriei – Pod Naţiunile Unite – Bulevard Naţiunile Unite – Bulevard Libertăţii – Piaţa Constituţiei.

Sindicaliștii l-au huiduit pe ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, care a venit în mijlocul lor pentru a discuta despre revendicări.

Ministrul Marius Budăi a urcat pe scena din centrul Pieței Victoriei și le-a transmis sindicaliștilor că este de partea lor și că în acest moment este discutat la Guvern un pachet de măsuri sociale. Răspunsul sindicaliștilor nu a fost însă cel așteptat de ministru. Marius Budăi a fost întâmpinat cu fumigene colorate și huiduit, sindicaliștii strigând mesaje antiguvernamentale, potrivit Realitatea PLUS.

Discursul ținut de ministru în fața sutelor de protestatari a ținut câteva minute. După aceea, Budăi s-a retras în sediul Guvernului.

Toate cele 35 de federații sindicale afiliate la BNS, atât din sectorul privat cât și din sistemul bugetar, au anunțat participarea a cel puțin 5000 de sindicaliști la acțiunea de protest, potrivit BNS.

Sindicaliștii au revendicări economice, de ordin financiar, dar și ce țin de siguranta nationala si politica externă a României.

Aceștia solicită respectarea legii salarizarii și impunerea unor măsuri pentru stoparea efectelor crizei din Ucraina provocate de război.

Sindicaliștii acuză guvernanții că „sunt blocate anumite creșteri salariale, in timp ce inflatia creste ametitor, probabil va fi cu doua cifre in 2022, iar puterea de cumparare scade vertiginos”, relatează Realitatea PLUS.

Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti