Programul ”Anghel Saligny” a fost suplimentat cu 15,5 miliarde lei pentru modernizarea drumurilor și dezvoltarea rețelelor de gaze naturale

La propunerea Ministerului Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației (MDLPA), Guvernul României a suplimentat, în ședința de astăzi, bugetul Programului Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny” cu 15,5 miliarde de lei. Astfel, bugetul total al Programului, în perioada 2021-2028, este de 65,5 miliarde de lei, anunță ministrul Cseke Attila.
Acesta a precizat: pe de o parte, este nevoie de 5,5 miliarde lei întrucât MDLPA va prelua de la Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene (MIPE) finanțarea celor 105 proiecte mature care vizează dezvoltarea rețelelor inteligente de distribuție a gazelor naturale, dar a căror valoare excedează plafonul alocat în cadrul Programului Operațional Infrastructură Mare, coordonat de MIPE.
În vederea preluării și obținerii finanțării, MIPE trebuie să transmită către MDLPA, în termen de 15 zile de la intrarea în vigoare a ordonanței de urgență, toate documentațiile depuse de către unitățile administrativ-teritoriale și asociațiile de dezvoltare intercomunitară, precum și toate documentele întocmite în cadrul evaluării obiectivelor de investiții.
De asemenea, în vederea confirmării nevoii de finanțare pentru obiectivele de investiții preluate în Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”, unitățile administrativ-teritoriale și asociațiile de dezvoltare intercomunitară au la dispoziție o perioadă de 30 de zile pentru a încărca în platforma electronică investitii.mdlpa.ro toate datele necesare privind obiectivele de investiții.
Pe de altă parte, a subliniat ministrul dezvoltării, Cseke Attila, este nevoie de suplimentarea bugetului inițial al Programului cu 10 miliarde de lei, pentru investițiile care vizează drumurile publice clasificate şi încadrate în conformitate cu prevederile legale în vigoare ca drumuri judeţene, drumuri de interes local, respectiv drumuri comunale şi/sau drumuri publice din interiorul localităţilor, precum şi ca variante ocolitoare ale localităţilor.
”68% din totalul de drumuri județene și comunale nu sunt modernizate, 5,33 milioane de locuitori nu beneficiază de sistemul public de alimentare cu apă, 8,48 milioane de locuitori nu sunt conectați la sisteme de canalizare, iar 70% din totalul localităților nu sunt racordate la rețeaua de distribuire a gazelor naturale. Aceste servicii publice de bază nu sunt un lux și avem nevoie de un progres semnificativ în acest domeniu. Acesta este motivul pentru care am solicitat suplimentarea bugetului programului <<Anghel Saligny>>”, a precizat ministrul Cseke Attila, care a menționat că, până în prezent, Ministerul Dezvoltării a primit un număr foarte mare de solicitări pentru modernizări de drumuri, respectiv 4.858 de cerereri depuse prin Program, cu o valoare de aproximativ 89 de miliarde de lei.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
