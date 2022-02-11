Primarul Dominic Fritz despre criza energetică din Timișoara: „Nu există magie! Nu putem suspenda legile economiei de piață”

Edilul Timișoarei spune că problema majoră a crizei termoficării din Timișoara este departe de a se fi rezolvat. Asta în principal din cauza prețului de 6-7 ori mai mari plătit pentru megawat în comparație cu orașe precum Bucureștiul.

„Este de necontestat faptul că românii au ieșit în stradă împotriva PSD, iar acum este la guvernare. Nu trebuie să ne mai întrebăm de ce oamenii nu mai au încredere în oamenii politici. Timișoara nu este un oraș eșuat. 50% din investițiile imobiliare de anul trecut, în afara Bucureștiului, au fost făcute în Timișoara. Vom avea mai multe companii care își extind afacerile. Timișoara este în continuare un oraș atractiv. Nu mai avem spitale cu temperatură sub 20 de grade. La București avem un preț de 150 lei megawatt pe oră, dar la Timișoara este 5-700 de lei. Aici este problema, unii au preț preferențial. Acesta este motivul pentru care nu facem față cheltuielilor cu energia. Avem proiecte verzi în Timișoara, dar au nevoie de timp. Dacă s-ar fi făcut investițiile necesare și în Timișoara, acum 5-10 ani, eram într-o altă situație acum. Am dublat prețul la gigacalorie pentru că și costurile au crescut, dar gigacaloria nu. Aici a fost gaura din buget. Prețul la gaz, iarna aceasta, este de 7 ori mai mare și mai trebuie și plătit în avans. Am dat 10 milioane de euro pe factura la energie, dar acum nu mai avem de unde cere, de la guvern încă n-am primit nicio veste.  Piața la gaz a luat-o razna, iar guvernul nu a găsit soluții pentru orașele mari care depind de încălzirea centralizată. Guvernul a pus la dispoziție 300 de milioane de lei pentru aceste orașe. Executivul plafonează facturile, dar a uitat de toți oamenii care nu au legătură directă cu furnizorul.

În 2020 mi s-a spus că va crește prețul la gaze cu 30%. Când am văzut că vorbim de 400%, a fost clar că Timișoara nu putea susține această creștere. Avem două centrale, una pe cărbune, alta pe gaz. Am ars mai mult pe cărbune, dar la temperaturi scăzute nu face față, pentru că tehnologia este de acum 100 de ani. La un moment dat trebuie să vedem cum Colterm își va plăti certificatele de co-generare. Este și o problemă de politici de energie, unde nu s-a prevăzut că România nu poate trece foarte repede la energia verde. Cred că este vorba de o lipsă generală de strategie. Nu există magie. Un consiliul local nu poate suspenda legile de piață, nu putem rezolva noi problema la criza energetică. Avem nevoie de soluții naționale, pentru că este o problemă națională”, a declarat primarul Timișoarei în emisiunea „Legile Puterii”.

