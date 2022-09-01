Prețurile pentru polițele RCA explodează! Șoferii vor scoate din buzunar chiar și peste 4.000 de lei

Se scumpesc și polițele RCA. Prețurile încep de la 1.500 de lei și pot depăși 4.000 de lei. Aceste tarife se aplică șoferilor sub 30 ani, pentru că rata de accidente este mai mare pe acest segment de vârstă.
Șoferii ar trebui să plătească mai mulți bani pentru asigurarea mașinii. De aceste creșteri semnificative sunt vizați în special șoferii care au până în 30 de ani, și asta deoarece această categorie de vârstă este considerată cu risc crescut de accidente.
Creșterile vor fi cuprinse între 13 și 33%. Astfel, un șofer care are până 30 de ani va plăti pentru următoarele 6 luni în jur de 1.500 de lei pentru o mașină cu o capacitate cilindrică de 1.200.
Sumele variază însă în funcție de timpul mașinii. Pentru una cu o capacitate cilindrică de peste 2.500, un șofer va fi nevoit să plătească aproximativ 4.200 de lei.
Prețurile sunt ceva mai accesilbile pentru șoferii mai în vârstă. Spre exemplu, șoferii acre au între 31 și 40 de ani vor plti între 940 și 2.600 de lei.
