Preţurile gazelor naturale au scăzut în această săptămână în Europa la niveluri nemaivăzute de dinainte de invazia Rusiei în Ucraina

Preţurile gazelor naturale au scăzut în această săptămână în Europa la niveluri nemaivăzute de înainte de invazia Rusiei în Ucraina, transmite CNBC.
Contractele futures pentru gaze naturale pe termen de o lună, pe Title Transfer Facility din Olanda, contractul de referinţă în Europa, au scăzut în ultimele săptămâni până la sub 77 de euro (81,91 dolari) pe megawat oră, un nivel nemaivăzut din februarie – înainte de începerea războiului din Ucraina.
Joi, aceste contracte au fost tranzacţionate la aproximativ 81,5 euro.
La apogeul lor atins în august, preţurile gazelor europene au depăşit 345 de euro/MWh, deoarece restrângerea exporturilor de gaze naturale ale Rusiei către restul continentului, ca răspuns la sancţiunile punitive ale UE şi temperaturile ridicate din timpul verii, au condus la creşterea cererii şi reducerea ofertei.
Creşterea preţurilor a făcut ca facturile pentru energie ale gospodăriilor să crească şi au alimentat o criză a costului vieţii în mare parte a continentului.
Cu toate acestea, vremea neobişnuit de caldă în mare parte din nord-vestul Europei a redus cererea de încălzire şi a permis continentului să-şi reînnoiască stocurile de gaze în urma reducerilor din timpul mai multor perioade de frig din ultimele luni.
Goldman Sachs a anticipat în noiembrie o scădere bruscă a preţurilor gazelor în Europa în lunile următoare, deoarece ţările au câştigat temporar un avantaj asupra problemelor de aprovizionare.
”De regulă, o creştere sau o scădere a preţurilor gazelor cu 100 de euro pe MWh modifică costul gazelor pentru economia zonei euro, la consumul de gaze din 2021, cu o sumă egală cu aproape 3% din PIB, odată ce gospodăriile şi consumatorii trebuie să suporte costurile totale ale modificării preţurilor la gaze”, a explicat economistul şef al Berenberg, Holger Schmieding, într-o notă luna trecută.
Sursa: Adevarul Zilei
