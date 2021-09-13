Prețul dublu la energie pune în pericol viața din spitale. Manager „Marius Nasta”: Mă aştept să intru în incapacitate de plată

Institutul Marius Nasta, din Capitală, ar putea intra în insolvență, anunță managerul unității, Beatrice Mahler.
Prețul energiei electrice aproape s-a dublat pentru institutul de boli pulmonare, acolo unde sunt internați și pacienți COVID conectați la aparate.
Beatrice Mahler spune că nu facturile sunt de vină, ci un nou contract de electricitate care dublează prețul.
Cu toate astea, managerul spitalului spune că este nevoit să îl accepte, pentru că este cel mai mic tarif de pe piață.
„Lucrurile nu stau bine în sistemul de sănătate sau aşa cum le văd eu de la Marius Nasta. Preţurile au crescut şi mai mult dacă vorbim de utilităţi şi spitalele trebuie să le plătească. Nu au venit facturi pe noile tarife, a venit un nou contract de la furnizorul de electricitate care aproape că ne-a dublat preţul. Nu prea avem încotro, trebuie să acceptăm deocamdată pentru că este cel mai mic tarif pe care l-am văzut pe piaţă. De două săptămâni, a venit o adresă către Marius Nasta în care eram invitaţi să luăm act de faptul că preţul se duce aproape la dublu la Marius Nasta la energia electrică. Noi plătim facturile la două luni”, a anunţat managerul Institutului de Pneumoftiziologie „Marius Nasta”, Beatrice Mahler.
Întrebată dacă are resurse pentru a susţine noile scumpiri, Beatrice Mahler a răspuns: „Mă aştept să intru în incapacitate de plată în următoarele două luni la Marius Nasta pentru că preţurile sunt în creştere.”
Conducerea institutului spune că a trimis o scrisoare către Ministerul Sănătății, însă nu a primit vreun răspuns.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
