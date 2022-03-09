Președintele Asocieției Benzinarilor Particulari, despre isteria creșterii prețului carburanților: E o șmecherie nesimțită

Președintele Asocieției Benzinarilor Particulari – Ion Tache a vorbit despre isteria creată în toată țara cu privire la creșterea prețului la carburanți. Acesta o cataloghează drept „o șmecherie”.

„Nu e vorba de marketing, e vorba de șmecherie. Barilul de petrol e foarte mare, dar nu justifică scumpirile. Ca să ajungi la 10-11 lei/l, ar trebui să fie 180 de doalri pe baril. Tunurile se dau în vremuri de restriște. Se mizează pe panica creată în societate.

Organelele competente ar trebuie să facă controale. Să ajungem la 10, 11 lei e o dramă pentru oameni, care au și așa salarii mici.

Soluția este ca cetățenii să fie informați și noi lei spunem să aplice prețurile și să nu mai sară calul că o să plătească această inițiativă șmecherească.

Consiliul Concurenței ar trebui să-și facă treaba. Nu suntem într-o criză. E o șmecherie nesimțită”, a spus Ion Tache.

