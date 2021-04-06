Premierul Cîțu după întâlnirea cu HORECA: ”Găsim împreună soluții pentru a redeschide, în condiții de siguranță sanitară, industria ospitalității”

Vrem să găsim împreună soluții pentru a redeschide, în condiții de siguranță sanitară, industria ospitalității și toți românii să aibă acces la aceste servicii, să-și poată petrece concediul în țară, transmite Florin Cîțu după întâlnirea cu reprezentanții Horeca.
„Am avut astăzi o întâlnire foarte bună cu reprezentanții Organizației Patronale a Hotelurilor și Restaurantelor din România. Vrem să găsim împreună soluții pentru a redeschide, în condiții de siguranță sanitară, industria ospitalității și toți românii să aibă acces la aceste servicii, să-și poată petrece concediul în țară”, transmite Florin Cîțu.
Potrivit premierului, vaccinarea și respectarea măsurilor sanitare rămân soluțiile sigure în perspectiva redeschiderii acestui sector după 1 iunie.
„Apreciez deschiderea partenerilor mei de dialog și sprijinul oferit pentru a încuraja vaccinarea personalului HoReCa înainte de reluarea activității în acest sector. Va fi un semnal bun pentru întreaga populație și un pas înainte pentru reluarea activităților turistice. Calendarul livrării dozelor și creșterea capacității de vaccinare sunt premise sigure că vom continua în ritm susținut campania de vaccinare anti-COVID-19. Sper ca oamenii să aibă încredere și să înțeleagă că vom putea reveni la viața de dinainte de pandemie doar atingând un anumit prag de imunizare a populației, iar vaccinarea ne oferă această șansă. Bineînțeles, este nevoie să respectăm în continuare măsurile de prevenire a răspândirii virusului”, adaugă Cîțu.
El a reiterat faptul că nu are în vedere condiționarea accesului cetățenilor la serviciile industriei ospitalității și hoteliere de dovada vaccinării.
„Nu vrem să discriminăm pe nimeni și nu sunt adeptul ideii de a diviza populația în „vaccinați” și „nevaccinați”. În nici un caz nu vrem să limităm călătoriile românilor în țară pe baza acestui criteriu. De asemenea, vom respecta deciziile care vor fi luate la nivelul Uniunii Europene privind certificatul verde în privința deplasărilor internaționale. Cetățenii României trebuie să se bucure de toate drepturile și libertățile europene. Vom continua consultările cu reprezentanții operatorilor din domeniu atât la nivelul comitetului interministerial care are rolul să pregătească revenirea la normalitate începând cu 1 iunie 2021, cât și în ceea ce privește aplicarea măsurilor de sprijin destinate operatorilor HORECA afectați de pandemie, prelungirea unora dintre ele sau, după caz, introducerea unor măsuri noi”, conchide premierul Florin Cîțu.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
