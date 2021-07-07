Premierul Cîțu: Am promis, am făcut! România va avea CEA MAI MARE creștere economică din UE!

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Premierul Florin Cîțu anunță pe pagina sa de Facebook o creștere economică de 7,4 la sută pentru România estimată de Comisia Europeană.

Totodată, șeful Executivului susține că este vorba despre cea mai mare creștere economică din Uniunea Europeană.

„Am promis, am făcut! Comisia Europeană estimează o creștere economică de 7.4% în 2021 pentru România. CEA MAI MARE creștere economică din UE! Sectorul privat a răspuns pozitiv la măsurile implementate până acum și are încredere că ne vom ține de TOATE reformele anunțate”, a scris Florin Cîțu.

Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL

