PNL anunță că EXISTĂ bani pentru majorarea salariilor bugetarilor: Veniturile din acest an, mai mari cu 40,3 miliarde de lei

PNL susține că sunt bani pentru majorarea salariilor la stat. Ionuț Stroe, purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, a precizat că „există bani” după ce veniturile la buget sunt mai mari cu peste 40 de miliarde de lei față de anul trecut.
„Veniturile aduse la buget s-au majorat considerabil faţă de anul trecut, în primele 6 luni din 2022, cu 40,3 miliarde de lei aproape cu 23 % mai mult. Există bani în momentul de faţă pentru că, pe de o parte au crescut veniturile fiscale, inclusiv cele generate de acele asigurări sociale, cu aproximativ 30 de miliarde, cea de-a doua sursă a fost creşterea veniturilor nefiscale cu aproximativ 8 miliarde, în principal pe baza plusului de la suprataxarea sectorului energetic. Şi nu în ultimul rând au crescut veniturile din fonduri europene cu două miliarde. Dacă e să facem un calcul sumar sunt peste 17 % în plus faţă de anul trecut faţă de primele 6 luni din 2021. Deci bani ar fi”, a declarat Ionuţ Stroe, miercuri, la Antena 3.
În același timp, despre banii pentru compensarea facturilor la energie, a explicat că „se caută bani pentru acoperirea compensării la energie pentru că anul trecut nu ne confruntam cu acest lucru. Trebuie să găsim bani, probabil că vor fi şi împrumuturi şi probabil că acel comitet interministerial, apropo de problema energiei, va oferi curând şi o soluţie pentru a avea venituri suplimentare ca să putem susţine această măsură şi în această iarnă”.
„N-aş vrea să avansez eu eventualele soluţii. Probabil că săptămâna viitoare, înţeleg asta din comunicatul Guvernului, că se va avansa această soluţie pentru a avea suficiente resurse să acoperim, dar probabil că ANRE-ul din punct de vedere tehnic şi Ministerul de Finanţe vor găsi soluţii”, a mai spus Ionuț Stroe.
Majorarea salariilor bugetarilor a fost amânată miercuri prin modificarea OUG publicate în transparență de Ministerul Muncii. Potrivit textului modificat, se acordă, din august 2022, doar o pătrime din diferenţa dintre salariul de bază prevăzut de Legea salarizării din 2017, pentru acest an și decembrie 2021.
În același timp, compensarea plăților la gaze și curent rămâne încă o problemă la nivelul Guvernului. Compensarea și plafonarea dinamitează bugetul, iar statul nu mai poate plăti facturile românilor.
Guvernul caută încă soluții pentru facturile uriașe la energie după explozia prețurilor. Executivul pregătește o ordonanță prin care să impună taxe noi la furnizori, pe tot lanțul. Liderii coaliției discută ultimele detalii joi, 18 august, cu premierul Nicolae Ciucă.
În același timp, ANRE și ministrul Energiei au primit termene-limită de la șeful Guvernului pentru găsirea unor soluții până la sfârșitul lunii august.
Premierul Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă a anunțat că Guvernul continuă pregătirea sezonului rece, asigurând populației și economiei românești alimentarea cu energie, în condițiile aplicării măsurilor de plafonare și compensare stabilite, după prima reuniune a Comitetului interministerial pentru asigurarea rezilienței energetice și implementarea proiectelor de infrastructură în energie.
Șeful Executivului a cerut mai multe rapoarte privind investițiile în energie și evoluția prețurilor și a pieței energetice de la Ministerul Energiei și ANRE până la sfârșitul lunii august, pentru Programul de iarnă în domeniul energetic.
