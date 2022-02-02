Olguța Vasilescu: „Modificarea 9,4% la pensii ne privește pe noi și copiii noștri. PNRR se poate renegocia punctual. Se numește optimizare”

Olguța Vasilescu susține că modificarea PNRR pentru majorarea pensiilor din România privește toate generațiile din România, părinți, copii și bunici, în egală măsură, pentru a nu rămâne la pensii de cel mult 400 de euro până în anul 2070. Fostul ministru PSD al Muncii a dezvăluit că renegocierea PNRR se poate face, punctual, nu în ansamblu, marți seară, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS, în emisiunea Legile Puterii cu Alexandra Păcuraru.
„Raluca Turcan știe foarte bine că în momentul în care am acceptat să intrăm la guvernare, cea mai importantă condiție a fost ca legea 127 să fie menținută, pentru că ea corectează inechitățile (din sistemul de pensii – n.red.). Dar obligația este să fie aplicată, pentru că în acest moment nu este aplicată.
Și tot atunci (la formarea coaliției de guvernare – n.red.) am spus că vom avea negocieri cu Comisia Euroepană, lucrul acesta este în program.
Sigur că despre o renegociere în ansamblu nu se pune problema (a PNRR – n.red.), dar punctual se poate. Se numeste optimizare”, a declarat, marți seară, în exclusivitate, la Legile Puterii, Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru PSD al Muncii și actual primar al Craiovei.
CITEȘTE ȘI: Olguța Vasilescu: „Nu am avut nicio discuție cu Klaus Iohannis despre renegocierea PNRR pentru pensii”
Olguța Vasilescu a relatat și ce s-a discutat pe acest subiect la negocierile de marți seară între liderii coaliției de guvernare.
„În cadrul coalitiei, astăzi s-a discutat acest subiect arzător nu numai pentru 5 milioane de români, dar și pentru generațiile următoare. Că modificarea procentului de 9,4% ne priveste pe noi si copiii noștri. Că în PNRR se precizeaza clar ca politicile pentru pensii vor actiona pana in anii 2070. Daca vom accepta 9,4%, înseamnă că vom avea o pensie de 400 de euro până în anul 2070, lucru cu care nu putem să fim de acord nicicum. (…)
Nu sunt incluse în acest procent pensiile militare, de vreo 170 de mii de pensii, care înseamnă vreo 10 miliarde de lei. În PNRR au trecut ca acest 9,4% să cuprindă si pensiile speciale și cele militare, adică până în 2070 nu se mai pot face majorări de pensii dacă rămânem așa”, a avertizat Olguța Vasilescu, marți seară, în exclusivitate, la Legile Puterii, cu Alexandra Păcuraru.
În cursul zilei de marți, fostul ministru PSD al Muncii a criticat-o dur pe Raluca Turcan, tot fost ministru la Muncă, după ce liberala a catalogat tensiunile provocate de colegii de guvernare drept „o perdea de fum”.
