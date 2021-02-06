Numărul firmelor radiate la nivel naţional a scăzut anul trecut cu aproape 49% comparativ cu anul 2019, până la 51.715 radieri, conform statisticilor Oficiului Naţional al Registrului Comerţului (ONRC).
Cele mai multe radieri înregistrate în 2020 au fost în municipiul Bucureşti – 8.603 (cu 31,47% mai puţine faţă de 2019) şi în judeţele Cluj – 2.446 (minus 38,99%), Timiş – 2.308 (minus 33,49%) şi Constanţa – 2.265 (minus 29,59%).
La polul opus, cele mai puţine radieri au fost consemnate în judeţele Ialomiţa – 365 (în scădere cu 53,38% faţă de 2019), Covasna – 401 (minus 51,28%) şi Călăraşi – 431 (minus 57,75%).
În 2020, în niciun judeţ nu s-au înregistrat creşteri ale numărului de radieri, în timp ce scăderile cele mai semnificative au fost consemnate în judeţele Olt (minus 71,24%), Maramureş (minus 67,22%), Teleorman (minus 67,24%) şi Caraş-Severin (minus 65,73%).
Pe domenii de activitate, numărul cel mai mare de radieri a fost înregistrat în comerţul cu ridicata şi cu amănuntul, repararea autovehiculelor şi motocicletelor – 14.017 (minus 53,18% raportat la 2019), construcţii – 4.844 (minus 48,51%) şi activităţi profesionale, ştiinţifice şi tehnice – 4.510 (minus 43,77%).
În luna decembrie 2020 au fost înregistrate 5.800 radieri, cele mai multe în Bucureşti (1024) şi în judeţele Timiş (317), Cluj (303), Constanţa (259) şi Iaşi (225).
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
