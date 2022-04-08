Nicolae Ciucă, întâlnire cu fermierii în criza uleiului: „Vor crește suprafețele cultivate cu floarea soarelui și producția de semințe”

„Am dorit să avem aceste consultări pentru a primi asigurări direct de la sursă că există stocuri suficiente de ulei pentru populație, inclusiv în cazul în care ar exista o cerere suplimentară a pieței. România are un potențial agricol foarte important, iar noile măsuri guvernamentale pe care le avem în vedere vor susține acest domeniu extrem de important pentru economie”, a afirmat premierul.
Discuțiile s-au concentrat în jurul obiectivului de a crește suprafețele cultivate cu floarea soarelui, producția de semințe și, în mod special, nivelul de procesare a semințelor și producția de ulei de floarea-soarelui, pentru piața internă și pentru export.
România poate juca un rol important la nivelul Uniunii Europene pentru a compensa pierderea de importuri din Ucraina, în condițiile în care țara noastră este unul dintre principalii exportatori de cereale, a subliniat prim-ministrul Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă.
Țara noastră poate să contribuie astfel la siguranța alimentară a Uniunii Europene și a țărilor terțe, care sunt puternic afectate de consecințele agresiunii din Ucraina.
În cadrul consultărilor, au fost analizate dificultățile din acest sector, generate de lipsa creditărilor pe termen mediu și lung, situația volatilă a forței de muncă și problema îngrășămintelor folosite pentru culturile agricole.
Premierul Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă a subliniat că reabilitatea și dezvoltarea sistemului de irigații constituie o prioritate pentru actuala guvernare, iar măsurile de facilitare a accesului la finanțare vor fi continuate prin programe dedicate acestui domeniu. De asemenea, a arătat este importantă o regândire a învățământului agricol pentru a răspunde mai bine cerințelor pieței muncii.
Consultările vor continua în cadrul unui grup de lucru coordonat la nivelul ministerului Agriculturii.
La întâlnire, alături de premierul Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă, au participat Adrian Chesnoiu, ministrul agriculturii și dezvoltării rurale, Adrian Câciu, ministrul finanțelor, Dan Cărbunaru, purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului, consilierul de stat George Agafiței și Remus Borza, consilier onorific.
