Nicolae Ciucă, despre resursele de energie: „Nu există un scenariu sumbru, pentru că România este o ţară care beneficiază de surse”

Nicolae Ciucă – premierul României a declarat, miercuri, la Suceava, că România îşi poate asigura cea mai mare parte din nevoia de energie din surse interne.
„Aşa cum arată datele în momentul de faţă, nu există un scenariu sumbru, pentru că România este o ţară care beneficiază de surse de gaze naturale şi, de asemenea, are capacităţi proprii de producere a energiei electrice. Am să vă dau cifre: anul trecut am avut un consum de 58 de terra, 56 au fost produşi de către capacităţile proprii, cealaltă cantitate a fost importată. În orice caz, aproximativ doi terra au fost importaţi. Nu cred că această diferenţă dintre producţie şi import poate să genereze un scenariu sumbru care să ne determine să credem că nu vom putea să asigurăm energia şi gazele necesare”, a afirmat Nicolae Ciucă.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
