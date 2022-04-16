Nicolae Ciucă, anunț liniștitor pentru români despre o posibilă criză a uleiului de consum

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă îi liniștește pe români și anunță că România nu va fi lovită de o criză a uleiului de consum.

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat vineri, la Buzău, că sunt cantităţi suficiente de floarea-soarelui la procesatori şi că nu există pericolul să nu poată fi asigurat necesarul de ulei pentru consumul populaţiei.

„Am avut săptămâna trecută întâlniri cu fermierii şi procesatorii din industria agroalimentară şi am vrut azi să vin să vizitez una dintre facilităţile de procesare. Am putut să constat că o fabrică de ulei cu 600 de angajaţi are o cifră de afaceri de 500 de milioane de euro şi produce aproximativ 100.000 de tone de ulei pe an. Este în proporţie de 40% necesarul de consum de ulei din ţara noastră (…) Am discutat deci şi cu fermierii săptămâna trecută şi cu procesatorii, chiar aici, în fabrică, şi în acest moment există cantitatea de floarea-soarelui necesară până la sfârşitul recoltei, adică până în luna august şi, de asemenea, mi-au dat asigurări cei conducerea fabricii că există materie primă până la sfârşitul anului. Ca atare, doresc să îi asigur pe toţi cetăţenii români că nu suntem în niciun fel de pericol să nu putem asigura uleiul comestibil necesar pentru consum”, a afirmat Ciucă, la finalul vizitei efectuate la fabrica de ulei Bunge din Buzău, relatează agerpres.ro.