Nicolae Ciucă, anunț liniștitor pentru români despre o posibilă criză a uleiului de consum

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă îi liniștește pe români și anunță că România nu va fi lovită de o criză a uleiului de consum.
Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat vineri, la Buzău, că sunt cantităţi suficiente de floarea-soarelui la procesatori şi că nu există pericolul să nu poată fi asigurat necesarul de ulei pentru consumul populaţiei.
„Am avut săptămâna trecută întâlniri cu fermierii şi procesatorii din industria agroalimentară şi am vrut azi să vin să vizitez una dintre facilităţile de procesare. Am putut să constat că o fabrică de ulei cu 600 de angajaţi are o cifră de afaceri de 500 de milioane de euro şi produce aproximativ 100.000 de tone de ulei pe an. Este în proporţie de 40% necesarul de consum de ulei din ţara noastră (…) Am discutat deci şi cu fermierii săptămâna trecută şi cu procesatorii, chiar aici, în fabrică, şi în acest moment există cantitatea de floarea-soarelui necesară până la sfârşitul recoltei, adică până în luna august şi, de asemenea, mi-au dat asigurări cei conducerea fabricii că există materie primă până la sfârşitul anului. Ca atare, doresc să îi asigur pe toţi cetăţenii români că nu suntem în niciun fel de pericol să nu putem asigura uleiul comestibil necesar pentru consum”, a afirmat Ciucă, la finalul vizitei efectuate la fabrica de ulei Bunge din Buzău, relatează agerpres.ro.
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours
today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web
owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hi there, I want to subscribe for this website to take most up-to-date updates, so where can i do it please help.
Wow, this article is good, my younger sister is analyzing these things,
thus I am going to let know her.
Wow, awesome blog format! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?
you made running a blog look easy. The total look of your website is great, let alone the content!
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the
same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve included you
guys to blogroll.
It’s awesome for me to have a web site, which is good in support of
my experience. thanks admin
Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what you’re speaking
approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =).
We can have a link alternate contract among us
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog goes over a lot of the same topics as yours
and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel
free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Wonderful blog by the way!
This is really fascinating, You’re an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and stay up for in the hunt for more
of your wonderful post. Additionally, I have shared your site
in my social networks
Highly energetic article, I liked that a lot. Will there
be a part 2?
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just
wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.
Great article, just what I needed.
When I initially commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
Hello great website! Does running a blog similar to this require a lot of work?
I have absolutely no knowledge of programming but I had been hoping to
start my own blog in the near future. Anyways, should you have any ideas
or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply needed to ask.
Cheers!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have consider your stuff previous
to and you’re simply extremely great. I really like what you’ve obtained right here, certainly like what you’re saying and the best way wherein you assert it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of to stay
it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
That is actually a wonderful site.
Hello there! I just would like to give you a huge thumbs up for the excellent info you’ve got
here on this post. I am coming back to your website for more soon.
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I was
wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for
another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Every weekend i used to go to see this web page, because i wish for enjoyment, since this this
website conations truly nice funny data too.
I read this piece of writing fully about the comparison of newest and preceding technologies, it’s awesome article.
I do trust all the ideas you have offered to your post.
They’re really convincing and can certainly work.
Still, the posts are very brief for newbies.
May just you please extend them a little from subsequent time?
Thanks for the post.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice
quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these
days.
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back
up. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right
here! Good luck for the next!
I’m гealⅼy impressed witһ youг writing skills ɑs well aas with the layout oon your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did yoou cᥙstomize it yourself?
Eitheг way kesp up the nice quality writing, it
is rаre to see a great bⅼog like tһis one theѕe days. http://www.sevasales.com/user/profile/312253
I’m extremely inspired along with your writing talents as
neatly as with the format on your weblog.
Is that this a paid topic or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is
rare to look a great blog like this one today..
Hi there, yes this article is actually fastidious and I
have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I
must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a honest price?
Many thanks, I appreciate it!
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your web site in web
explorer, would check this? IE still is the market chief and a big component of people will
pass over your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve
had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
My brother suggested I might like this blog.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day.
You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that
automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
some time and was hoping maybe you would have
some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into
anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Awesome post.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic.
I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which
you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it
sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.
It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from this
post as well as from our discussion made at this place.
Thank you for another informative web site.
Where else may I get that type of info written in such a perfect
approach? I’ve a project that I am simply now running on, and I have been at the glance out for such information.
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog
before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s
new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and
I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding
your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this site
with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who has been doing a little homework on this.
And he in fact bought me breakfast because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah,
thanks for spending some time to discuss this issue here
on your blog.
Tremendous issues here. I’m very satisfied to see your post.
Thanks a lot and I’m looking ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
When I originally commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and
now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
This web site really has all the information I needed concerning
this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
We stumbled over here coming from a different web page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page again.
Amazing issues here. I’m very happy to peer your post.
Thanks so much and I’m looking forward to touch you. Will you
please drop me a mail?
hello there and thank you for your information – I have
definitely picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical issues using this web site,
since I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to
I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times
will often affect your placement in google and could damage your
quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much
more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again very soon.
Hello there! This article couldn’t be written any
better! Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I will forward this post
to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a great read. Thank you for sharing!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who was conducting a little research on this.
And he in fact ordered me lunch simply because I discovered it for
him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk about
this issue here on your internet site.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
own weblog and was curious what all is needed to
get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Many thanks
Fine way of explaining, and pleasant piece of writing to take facts regarding my presentation focus, which i am going to
deliver in college.
You are so interesting! I do not suppose I have read a single thing like
this before. So wonderful to find someone with original thoughts on this subject
matter. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This website is
something that is needed on the internet, someone with a
bit of originality!
Thank you, I have just been looking for info approximately this topic
for a while and yours is the best I have
discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line?
Are you certain in regards to the supply?
Hello! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all
your posts! Keep up the great work!
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site,
how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear
idea
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.
I will make certain to bookmark your blog and may come back someday.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great job, have
a nice weekend!
Ahaa, its pleasant conversation regarding this paragraph at this place at this weblog, I have
read all that, so now me also commenting here.
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to revisit once again since i have saved as a
favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest way
to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
Heya excellent blog! Does running a blog like this require a massive amount work?
I’ve no expertise in coding but I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow,
should you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic but I just had to ask. Many thanks!
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and
wanted to mention that I have truly loved surfing around your
blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I’m hoping you write again soon!
Hi there to every , as I am genuinely eager of reading this blog’s post to be updated daily.
It includes nice material.
If you are going for best contents like I do, just pay a
visit this web site daily for the reason that it offers feature contents,
thanks
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace,
when i read this article i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant
article.
Remarkable! Its in fact amazing article, I have got much clear idea about from this
piece of writing.
It’s an remarkable article in support of all the web viewers;
they will get benefit from it I am sure.
Excellent post. I’m experiencing many of these issues as well..
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other
person’s blog link on your page at proper place and other person will also do same in support of you.
Yes! Finally someone writes about mpo slot.
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable activity
and our entire group will likely be thankful to you.
You are so cool! I do not think I have read through something like that before.
So wonderful to discover another person with some original thoughts on this
topic. Really.. thanks for starting this up.
This website is one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with
a little originality!
Hi there mates, good post and fastidious arguments commented here, I am
actually enjoying by these.
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and
set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I’ve been browsing online greater than three
hours lately, yet I by no means found any fascinating article like yours.
It is beautiful worth enough for me. In my
opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as
you probably did, the net will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other person’s webpage
link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar for you.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles everyday along with
a cup of coffee.
For the reason that the admin of this web
page is working, no hesitation very quickly it will be
famous, due to its quality contents.
Appreciation to my father who stated to me about this web site,
this web site is in fact remarkable.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
appreciate it a lot this fabulous website is definitely conventional and
everyday
Very good blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover
the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get comments from other
knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Kudos!
I really like reading through an article that will make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
I like what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.
I really like what you guys tend to be up
too. This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the fantastic works guys
I’ve added you guys to my personal blogroll.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I am going to return yet again since i have book marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
Great blog right here! Also your website loads up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your associate link in your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very
good gains. If you know of any please share.
Thanks!
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles or reviews daily along with a mug of
coffee.
Hello, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am too delighted to share my familiarity here with mates.
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with useful info to work on. You’ve done an impressive activity and our entire neighborhood shall be grateful to you.
It’s awesome in support of me to have a web page,
which is good for my experience. thanks
admin
Helpful info. Fortunate me I found your site by chance, and I’m stunned why this coincidence didn’t took place
in advance! I bookmarked it.
I am extremely impressed together with your writing skills and also with
the layout to your blog. Is that this a paid theme or
did you customize it your self? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s
uncommon to peer a nice blog like this one today..
I love it when people come together and share views.
Great website, keep it up!
It’s really very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on Television, thus I just use internet for that purpose, and obtain the hottest information.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know
so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit,
but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this web site’s
content all the time along with a mug of coffee.
of course like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the truth then again I’ll surely come back again.
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same
niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
If you would like to get a good deal from this post then you have to apply such methods to your won website.
I all the time emailed this website post page to all my associates, because if
like to read it afterward my links will too.