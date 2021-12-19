Miron Mitrea, despre tema săptămânii legată de PENSII: „Creșterea de 40% este mult prea mult pentru bugetul României”

Miron Mitrea, invitatul permanent al emisiunii Culisele Puterii, la Realitatea PLUS a vorbit, duminică seara, despre explicațiile ministrului Finanțelor, care a spus că este o eroare de tehnoredactare în proiectul de buget privind lipsa banilor pentru creșterea pensiilor cu 40%.
„Nu cred că a fost o greșeală de tehnoredactare. Cred că a fost un punct de vedere de la specialiști, corectat de politicieni. Așa au gândit cei de la Finanțe, o creștere de 40% este mult prea mult pentru bugetul României. După aia, guvernanții au spus: nu poți să spui așa ceva, lasă să ne mai gândim”, a spus Miron Mitrea, la Realitatea PLUS.
Referitor la proiectul de buget, la modul cum sunt alocați banii și creșterile mari de alocări pentru serviciile secrete, Miron Mitrea a spus: „Bugetul serviciilor nu este comparabil cu ministerele mari. La STS și SIE este mare creșterea, dar nu pot comenta pentru că nu știu care este motivația. Dar creșterea este mică față de cea de la Ministerul Transporturilor. Probabil există motivații. SIE este importantă având în vedere ce se întâmplă în jurul nostru, în Ucraina, este nevoie de înțelegere a situației, de ce se întâmplă acolo. Luând per ansamblu, în cifre absolute, nu sunt creșteri atât de mari încât să fie îngrijorătoare”.
Cât privește protestele din mai multe categorii de activitate, printre care profesorii sau polițiștii, acesta spune că este de așteptat ca oamenii să fie nemulțumiți într-o perioadă în care toate prețurile cresc, iar veniturile stagnează.
„Totdeauna vor mai mult, au nevoie de creșteri salariale, sigur că e o mare nemulțumire, inflația a scăpat de sub control. Creșterea de prețuri pe care o estimează guvernul eu zic că este modestă față de realitate, iar creșterea de venituri este mică. Eu nu înțeleg de ce guvernul a crescut mai puțin la Sănătate decât la alte ministere. Înțeleg nevoia de investiții. Dar nu înțeleg de ce Ministerul Sănătății are o creștere atât de mică de buget. Eu mă bucur că sindicatele își cer drepturile și nu dansează pinguinul cum i-am mai văzut”.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PSD
