Ministrul Finanțelor, despre majorări: Nici dacă am vrea, nu putem mai mult, Comisia Europeană verifică totul

Ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Câciu, a declarat în premieră la Realitatea Plus că toate măsurile incluse în proiectul de buget vor fi discutate și negociate cu reprezentanții Comisiei Europene. Acesta a sugerat că Planul de Redresare și Reziliență oferă un cadru strict în care se pot ajusta diverși indicatori macroeconomici.

„Pe de-o parte, acestea sunt posibilitățile reale, dar mai ales acestea sunt angajamentele României, pentru că deja am dat aceste creșteri și urmează să negociem cu Comisia Europeană angajamentele României luate de fostul guvern pe procedura de deficit excesiv. Trebuie să fie foarte clar că România nu poate în momentul acesta, chiar dacă ar dori oricine din această țară, până nu negociem cu Comisia Europeană. Luni sau marți voi fi și eu la Comisie, dar mă voi duce și în ianuarie,” a afirmat Câciu într-o interveniție în emisiunea „România la apel„.

„Noi trebuie să explicăm care este mix-ul de politici publice, cu ce venim ca să echilibrăm bugetul, iar ei trebuie să-și dea acceptul, că nu suntem ca la SRL cu pixul în mână să ne facem noi situația bilanțieră, să dea bine,” a mai explicat ministrul Finanțelor.

Adrian Câciu a declarat, tot în premieră la Realitatea Plus, că proiectul de buget este în transparență din acest weekend și, cel mai probabil, va fi aprobat și adoptat până la finalul anului.

