Miron Mitrea, despre scumpirile record: În momente de criză este nevoie să existe un mecanism de reglementare a pieței pe termen scurt

Miron Mitrea, invitat permanent în emisiunea ”Culisele Puterii”, a comentat scumpirile record din această perioadă.
„Cred că și România va ajunge la un sistem mai degrabă social. Să îi ajuți pe cei care au probleme, mai mult decât să ajuți pe economie. Noi avem zone în care suntem stângaci, de exemplu, la subvenția gigacaloriei.
Suntem în situația în care trecem prin spatele unor blocuri cu gigacaloria subvenționată și sunt acolo oameni care trăiesc din salariu și care trăiesc greu, sunt la limita unui trai decent. Dar sunt și oameni care au mașini scumpe și care trăiesc foarte bine. Digitalizarea în România încă este un deziderat.
Plafonarea prețului, în general, este o chestiune care îl ajută pe cel care consumă mult din produsul respectiv. Dacă noi ne apucăm să plafonăm prețurile la carburanți nu înseamnă că trebuie să se ducă până în cer. In momente de criză este nevoie să existe un mecanism de reglementare a pieței pe termen scurt, cum s-a întamplat la noi cu energia care a explodat”, a precizat Miron Mitrea la Realitatea PLUS.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
