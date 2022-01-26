Ministrul Muncii vrea în continuare renegocierea PNRR: „Procent de 9,4 din PIB pentru bugetul de pensii i-ar menţine săraci pe pensionarii români”

Ministrul Muncii – Marius Budăi este de părere că menţinerea unui procent de 9,4 din Produsul Intern Brut pentru bugetul de pensii, aşa cum România a negociat în PNRR, i-ar menţine „săraci” pe pensionarii români.
„Noi, când ne gândim la ce se întâmplă pe viitor, ne gândim să ridicăm nivelul de trai al cetăţenilor români sau cel puţin aşa trebuie să facă un guvern responsabil. Cum, dacă tu îţi asumi pentru 70 de ani de acum încolo – scrie în PNRR, şi nu am scris eu – acest procent de 9,4? Cu siguranţă trebuie să creştem PIB-ul, dar, atenţie, noi avem de rezolvat inechităţi.
Noi, PSD, am luat decizia în interiorul partidului să susţinem renegociere, am dus decizia în coaliţie, suntem tot mai hotărâţi şi în coaliţie nu avem decizie finală, dar suntem tot mai hotărâţi să discutăm. Am discutat în Guvern cu premierul şi premierul a agreat renegocierea.
Acum facem simulări şi sigur că rediscutăm. Nu cred că va fi peste 11,7. (…) De ce cineva să ne plafoneze pe noi la un procent pe care nu l-a justificat niciodată? Nu este Budăi sau PSD cel care şi-a pus în cap să se ia de procentul 9,4. Nu înţelegem de unde s-a ajuns la acest procent. Dumneavoastră ştiţi că Ministerul Muncii n-a înaintat către Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene o adresă, o singur adresă măcar în care să fie trecut vreun procent? Nu 9,4. De ce se vrea ca cetăţenii români să fie săraci?!”, a afirmat Marius Budăi, marţi seară, la un post TV.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
I know this web page presents quality dependent articles
or reviews and additional data, is there any other website which presents these kinds
of things in quality?
Check out my web site minocycline for acne
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make significantly articles I might state.
That is the first time I frequented your web page and
up to now? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual submit amazing.
Great process!
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve saved it for later!
fantastic post, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of
this sector don’t notice this. You must proceed your writing.
I am sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
Aѕking questions aгe rеally nice thing if yߋu are not understanding anytһing
fսlly, ｅxcept thiѕ post ρresents fastidious understanding even.
My site :: играйте слот
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming yet again to read further news.
I don’t even know how I finished up here, but I believed this post
was good. I do not understand who you might be however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger if you are
not already. Cheers!
When someone writes an article he/she maintains the thought of a
user in his/her mind that how a user can know
it. Thus that’s why this piece of writing is amazing. Thanks!
Whats up very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your web site and take the
feeds additionally? I am happy to search out a lot
of useful info here within the submit, we’d like work out more techniques on this regard, thanks
for sharing. . . . . .
What’s up colleagues, nice article and nice urging commented here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end
or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly think this site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably
be back again to see more, thanks for the advice!
I’m pretty pleased to discover this great site. I want to to thank
you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and
I have you bookmarked to look at new information on your web site.
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with afterward
you can write or else it is complicated to write.
Inspiring quest there. What occurred after? Thanks!
If some one needs to be updated with most up-to-date technologies
therefore he must be pay a visit this web page and be up to date daily.
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the issues.
It was really informative. Your site is very useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
always i used to read smaller articles or reviews that as
well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading here.
Greetings, There’s no doubt that your website could possibly be having internet browser
compatibility problems. When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from
that, fantastic website!
Hello! I’ve been reading your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to
go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Tx!
Just wanted to say keep up the good job!
Only wanna comment that you have a very nice internet site,
I the style and design it actually stands out.
It is not my first time to pay a visit this web site, i am
browsing this site dailly and obtain pleasant data from here all the
time.
I read this paragraph completely regarding the comparison of most up-to-date and preceding technologies, it’s
awesome article.
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to
work on. You have done a outstanding job!
Hi there, its nice piece of writing concerning media print, we all know media is
a great source of facts.
Here is my web page :: quán cà phê mùa hè
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
If you know of any please share. Thank you!
Hello, tһiѕ weekend iѕ pleasant foг me, fоr the reason thɑt this рoint іn time і аm reading this impressive educational paragraph һere at my residence.
Αlso visit mmy һomepage 玩老虎机
Some truly excellent information, Glad I detected this.
When I initially commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Bless you!
They say that celebrating the 18th birthday of a teenager is also a
celebration of the transition to adulthood and college life.
Teenagers often realize their responsibilities as they get older and they often shed
their childhood ways to show that they can take on adulthood.
Parents, throwing an 18th birthday party teenagers can be a stressful
experience. While they are hosting the event every year, this
one is distinct. It’s time to take the party up a notch to make
sure that their celebrant doesn’t feel like a child. Throwing a
party for teens is different from the norm and therefore,
there must be various ideas and menu items that is
served. Talk to your teenager about any special requests.
A birthday party is an occasion for families and friends
gather to celebrate your birthday. Everyone is enthusiastic, hopeful and eager to share their
best wishes with you. The birthday celebration is a time to create memories you will cherish throughout your lifetime.
How do you celebrate your birthday? Do you prefer intimate celebrations
or do you plan an extravagant celebration? There are many options
and you can pick one depending on your own personal preferences and
budget. You can have your birthday celebration on your own if
you prefer to do and you’d like to do so. You don’t have to receive any birthday wishes.
It’s up to you whether or not you’d like one. Maybe, just a few weeks before
the date, you have already admitted that you have no plans to celebrate.
You’re just looking to be alone. Birthday parties are always a delight.
The party can be planned by you or your family. It is a good idea to celebrate your birthday
with just family first and another celebration with
friends could be an alternate plan. This is
a good plan If you have enough money to host separate birthday celebrations.
Why not have a birthday celebration that is only for
you? Your partner, spouse, husband or boyfriend might want this day to be all about you.
It’s a great romantic idea. Eventually your friends and family members would
understand. When you were younger the parents were in the lead in planning your first birthday celebration. At one year old it was an event that was joyful.
As a young lady at the age of 18 you were giddy about your debut.
A man who is turning 21 on his birthday has loads
of alcohol since it’s the legal age to consume alcohol.
The males become the boys as girls turn into women. Birthday celebrations are viewed as special occasions every
year. Each year is a different method to commemorate your
birthday. Birthdays can be celebrated in a stylish manner.
Be aware that your birthday is the only day you can celebrate your existence.
You are worth it, and you have the freedom to explore as much as you’d
like. So celebrate your birthday with food that you want.
Don’t worry about a diet to celebrate this day
and enjoy cake, ice cream, soda, and all things sweet.
You can eat to your heart’s content. It’s your birthday So,
get some new clothing and accessories. Dress up in something special.
The red lipstick and the heels are appropriate for young girls.
For a man, you can buy that new shirt, wear a tie or change his haircut.
Put on your best look on your birthday.
Hi there, I found your web site by the use of Google at the same
time as looking for a similar subject, your site got
here up, it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply became aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it’s really
informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful if you happen to continue this in future.
A lot of folks shall be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Just want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your submit is simply excellent and i could suppose you’re
a professional on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grasp your RSS feed
to keep updated with drawing close post. Thank you
1,000,000 and please continue the rewarding work.
Have a look at my website – pills alopecia definition
Hey there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick
shout out and say I truly enjoy reading through your articles.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums
that cover the same topics? Appreciate it!
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it,
you are a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back at some point.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great writing, have a nice holiday
weekend!
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I
have discovered It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to give a contribution & help different users like its helped me.
Great job.
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Thank you for some other wonderful post. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect manner of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and
was curious what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty
penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to
tell the reality however I will certainly come back again.
Hi are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the
blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my
own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that „perfect balance”
between usability and appearance. I must say that you’ve done a great job with this.
In addition, the blog loads super quick for me on Internet explorer.
Superb Blog!
I just like the helpful info you supply in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check once more right here regularly.
I am somewhat certain I will be told plenty of new stuff
proper here! Best of luck for the following!
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and
include approximately all vital infos. I’d like to peer more posts like this .
If some one wishes to bе updatｅd with most uρ-to-dаte technologies after that he must be visit
this website and be uρ to dаte eveгyday.
my website; line of credit
Dooes your site have a contat page? I’m having truble locating it but,
I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got ssome creative
ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I lopk forward to
seeing iit improve over time.
Hi there! I realize this is somewhat off-topic but I had to
ask. Does operating a well-established blog such as yours take
a large amount of work? I am completely new to operating a blog however I do write in my diary everyday.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
community. Your site provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve performed an impressive job
and our whole neighborhood will be thankful
to you.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create
this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to create my
own blog and would like to know where u got this from. thanks a lot
I do accept as true with all the concepts you’ve offered
in your post. They’re very convincing and can certainly work.
Still, the posts are very brief for starters. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people
I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have
the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this blog.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web site is in fact fastidious.
I like what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve you guys to our blogroll.
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward
to all your posts! Keep up the outstanding work!
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts
in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
Reading this information So i am satisfied to express that I’ve
a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out just
what I needed. I most indisputably will make certain to do not overlook this
site and give it a glance regularly.
Aw, this was a really good post. Spending
some time and actual effort to make a top notch article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and don’t manage
to get nearly anything done.
This post will assist the internet users for building up new
website or even a blog from start to end.
Hello very cool blog!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb
.. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I am glad to seek out so many useful info here in the put up, we’d like develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for เกมคาสิโน