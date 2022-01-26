Ministrul Agriculturii, despre valul scumpirilor din România: „Trebuie să intervenim în mod direct pentru echilibrarea situației”

Adrian Chesnoiu – ministrul Agriculturii susține că această criză a energiei era predictibilă și că autoritățile cu atribuții în acest domeniu ar fi trebuit să intervină prin măsuri clare în vederea stabilizării prețurilor pentru a nu escalada în sectoarele vitale.
„Este o situație care ridică foarte multe semne de întrebare și necesită răspunsuri rapide, pentru că această criză a energiei nu s-a iscat la orizon ieri. Ea era una predictibilă și cred că autoritățile cu atribuții în acest domeniu ar fi trebuit să intervină prin măsuri clare în vederea stabilizării prețurilor și domolirii impactului pe care îl are o asemenea criză a energiei electrice și a gazelor naturale în sectoare vitale.
Și agricultura este un sector vital pentru orice națiune. Orice stat trebuie să-și hrănească populația, indiferent de momentele de boom economic sau de situațiile de criză. Fiind o situație aparte trebuie să intervenim în mod direct pentru echilibrarea situației din agricultura României.
Sunt multe planuri și multe zone în care apar și pot apărea dezechilibre. Criza gazelor naturale a cauzat o problemă în asigurarea necesarului de fertilizanți în agricultura României. Criza energiei electrice cauzează prețuri mai mari sau cu potențial de majorare unde se regăsesc mai mulți factori de risc și mă refer aici la sectorul morărit și panificație”, a spus Adrian Chesnoiu.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
