Ministrul Muncii dă asigurări: „În ianuarie, cei cu pensie sub 1.600 de lei vor primi și ajutorul de 1.200 de lei”

Marius Budăi spune că cei care au pensia sub 1.600 de lei vor primi și acel ajutor de 1.200 de lei. Ministrul a declarat, la emisiunea „Culisele Statului Paralel” că aceste cheltuieli sunt cuprinse deja în bugetul pe 2022, alături de creșteri de alocații și ajutoare pentru persoane cu diazabilități.
„Prima Ordonanță e cea semnată cu Gabriela Firea pentru ajutorul copiiilor cu dizabilități între 0-3 ani și 2-18 ani, care vor fi majorate la 600 de lei. De asemenea, va crește și alocație pentru cei între 2 și 18 ani la 243 de lei. Nu aș vrea să avansez un termen de care să nu ne putem ține, iar când voi acele date clare le voi comunica. Am instituit a 13-a indemnizație pentru cei cu dizabilități, ce va fI acordată În ianurie. Chiar dacă nu e o sumă mare, dacă nu era PSD la guvernare nu cred că vorbeam de vreo creștere. Prezența PSD în acest guvern înseamnă că luptăm pentru bunăstarea românilor. De asemenea, vem majorarea pensiei minime la 1.000 de lei, iar punctul de pensie va ajunge la 1.586 de lei. Este baza construcției bugetare pentru 2022. Mai greu a fost să ținem pe loc tipărirea cupoanelor de pensie, până vom tipări și această ordonanță. În ianuarie, oamenii vor primi și acel ajutor, odată cu pensia. Sper ca cel mai târziu luni va fi pe ordinea de zi a guvernului. O majorare mai mare, doar a pensiilor mici, este necontituțională, pentru că lovim în contributivitate. Atunci a trebuit să găsim elemente conexe.
Acest ajutor trebuia aplicat celor cu pensii mici. Deci, cei care au până la 1.600 de lei, vor avea 2.200 de lei în ianuarie. Nu i-am îmbogățit pe bătrânii noștri, ci vrem să nu-i facem vulenarbili în fața scumpirilor.
Suntem în situația în care nu putem discuta de majorări ulterioare, fără a discuta și negocia cu Comsia Europeană”, a declarat Marius Budăi în emisiunea „Culisele Statului Paralel”.
CITEȘTE ȘI: Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a vorbit despre legea 127 dar și despre diferențele colosale dintre pensiile din România
Sursa: Realitatea Din PSD
hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up anything new from right
here. I did however expertise some technical points using this website, as
I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous
to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if
your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your
high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content.
Ensure that you update this again very soon.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will remember
to bookmark your blog and may come back down the road.
I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great posts, have a nice day!
You reall make it seem so easy together with your presentation howevеr
I tⲟ find this topic tto be reaⅼly one thing which І feel Ι migһt neveг understand.
Іt kind οf feeels ttoo complex аnd extremely hhuge foor mе.
I’m loooking ahead tо үouг next put up, I will attempt to ɡｅt tһe
grasp оf it!
Mʏ webpage: https://13.250.221.149/judi-bola/sbobet
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post
or vice-versa? My website goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look
forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!
my site … toko dekorasik
Yes! Finally something about roulette online.
Definitely imagine that that you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to
be on the net the simplest thing to remember of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst folks think about worries that they plainly
don’t understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the
highest and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , folks could
take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
Thank you
I just could not go away your site before suggesting
that I extremely loved the standard information a person provide to
your guests? Is gonna be back incessantly in order to check up on new posts
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your site rather a lot up fast!
What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate link on your host?
I desire my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you are working with?
I’m experiencing some minor security problems
with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any solutions?
Hi there, this weekend is pleasant in support of me, since this moment
i am reading this impressive educational post here
at my house.
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they just don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined
out the whole thing without having side effect , people
can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it
😉 I am going to revisit yet again since I
book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest
but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later.
All the best
Quality posts is the key to interest the viewers to go to
see the web site, that’s what this web site is providing.
Good response in return of this difficulty with genuine arguments and describing all about that.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on หยุดเวลา.
Regards
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning
this blog. I am hoping to see the same high-grade
blog posts from you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities
has inspired me to get my own website now 😉
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it
much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often.
Did you hire out a designer to create your
theme? Great work!
my homepage … https://dekorasik.co
You need to take part in a contest for one of the highest quality blogs on the web.
I’m going to highly recommend this website!
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult
to get that „perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say you have done a very good job with this.
Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera.
Exceptional Blog!
Stunning quest there. What happened after?
Take care!
Very descriptive article, I liked that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for
brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this
in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Since the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very rapidly
it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
Good info. Lucky me I discovered your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you may
be a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and will come back someday.
I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a nice morning!
I used to be able to find good advice from your blog articles.
What’s up every one, here every one is sharing such familiarity, thus it’s pleasant to read
this webpage, and I used to pay a visit this web
site every day.
I am genuinely thankful to the holder of this site who has shared this wonderful
article at at this place.
If you are going for best contents like myself, only visit
this web page daily because it gives quality contents, thanks
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written any better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I most certainly will forward this information to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Ridiculous story there. What occurred after? Good luck!
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that
I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing in your rss feed and I am hoping
you write once more very soon!
I do not even know how I stopped up here, but I believed
this submit was great. I don’t know who you might be however definitely you’re going to a
well-known blogger for those who aren’t already.
Cheers!
I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all
site owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
the net will be much more useful than ever before. By the way, here is a
link to very good site for earnings – uniquecasino1.fr
I am in fact grateful to the holder of this website who
has shared this fantastic article at here.
Hey I am so thrilled I found your webpage, I really
found you by accident, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and
a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added
in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic
work.
I love what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of
clever work and coverage! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve you guys to my
own blogroll.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and
I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others
like you aided me.
you’re actually a just right webmaster. The web site loading pace
is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a fantastic
job on this topic!
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether
this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page repeatedly.
Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My website looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!
You need to be a part of a contest for one
of the best blogs on the net. I’m going to recommend this website!
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
It’s an amazing paragraph designed for all the web users; they will get benefit from
it I am sure.
Great post.
An intriguing discussion is worth comment.
I believe that you ought to write more about this subject matter, it might not be a taboo subject but usually people do not talk about such topics.
To the next! Best wishes!!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and
in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if
that would be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to
new updates.
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most
blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello, i feel that i noticed you visited my blog thus i got here to go
back the favor?.I am trying to in finding issues to improve my web site!I
guess its good enough to use a few of your ideas!!
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now.
But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the supply?
I really like what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not realize this.
You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers’
base already!
Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with
us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I was able to find good info from your blog posts.
I think what you published was actually very logical.
However, consider this, what if you composed a catchier post
title? I am not saying your content isn’t solid,
but what if you added something that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean Ministrul
Muncii dă asigurări: „În ianuarie, cei cu pensie sub
1.600 de lei vor primi și ajutorul de 1.200 de lei” – Realitatea Financiară is a little boring.
You ought to peek at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create article headlines to
get viewers to open the links. You might add a related video or a
pic or two to get readers interested about what you’ve written. Just my
opinion, it would bring your website a little livelier.
Hello there, I found your web site by means of Google
while looking for a related matter, your website came
up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just was aware of your blog
through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful in the event you continue this in future.
Many other folks can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are
added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added
I get four emails with the exact same comment. There has to be an easy method you are able
to remove me from that service? Thank you!
I think this is one of the most significant info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The site style is ideal,
the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Kudos!
Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my website so i came to go back the prefer?.I
am attempting to in finding issues to improve my website!I assume its good enough to make use of some of your concepts!!
May I simply say what a comfort to uncover an individual who really knows what they are talking about over the internet.
You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
A lot more people have to read this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you are not more popular given that you surely have the gift.