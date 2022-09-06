Ministrul Mediului: „Nu trebuie să stăm cu frigul în casă, dar trebuie să fim responsabili în această perioadă”

Ministrul Mediului – Tanczos Barna îi îndeamnă pe români să facă economie la energie și gaze, mai ales că ne aflăm în mijlocul unei „furtuni perfecte” din cauza războiului de la graniță. Acesta spune că nu vorbește de lux, ci de o conștientizare a faptului că trecem printr-o perioadă dificilă.
„Nu mi-au plăcut niciodată titlurile care nu au nicio legătură cu declarațiile. Nu am vorbit nici de lux, nici de frig în case. Factura mare pe care o va plăti România va fi la Guvern. Politicile aprobate săptămâna trecută de Guvern reduc impactul la nivelul cetățeanului, al școlilor, al instituțiilor, al IMM-urilor și al industriei alimentare tocmai pentru a prelua acest șoc și a ajuta societatea să treacă peste această criză. Prețul este plătit de Guvern, iar facturile nu vor fi mai mari. Resursa este extrem de importantă, de aceea a făcut România economie, pentru a trece cu bine peste iarnă, și de aceea există politici publice, pentru a preveni impactul. Fiecare cub de gaz trebuie prețuit și fiecare megawat. Trebuie să găsim soluții pentru a reduce consumul, să nu risipim, nu trebuie să stăm cu frigul în casă, dar trebuie să fim responsabili în această perioadă și să economisim.
Prețurile la energie și la gaze influențează întreaga piață europeană pentru că sunt interconectate. România nu este o insulă. Prețurile din jurul nostru influențează direct piața din România. La fel și la benzină, nu putem găsi soluții de unii singuri”, a spus Tanczos Barna, luni seara, la Realitatea PLUS.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
