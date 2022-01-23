Ministrul Energiei anunță sprijin suplimentar pentru consumatorii afectați de prețurile mari la electricitate și gaz: „Am informat Comisia Europeană”

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a informat Comisia Europeană asupra planurilor autorităţilor române de a adopta măsuri suplimentare pe termen scurt pentru a creşte intensitatea sprijinului acordat consumatorilor finali.
„Am informat Comisia Europeană asupra planurilor autorităţilor române de a adopta măsuri suplimentare pe termen scurt pentru a creşte intensitatea sprijinului acordat consumatorilor finali. Am subliniat demersurile realizate de autorităţile naţionale competente în monitorizarea implementării cadrului legislativ existent pentru a proteja consumatorii, inclusiv din perspectiva emiterii corecte a facturilor la energie.”, a scris Virgil Popescu pe pagina sa de Facebook.
Ministrul Energiei a participat sâmbătă la reuniunea informală a Consiliului Energie, de la Amiens, Franţa.
„Astăzi am participat la reuniunea informală a Consiliului Energie, de la Amiens, Franţa. Am avut o nouă rundă de dezbateri ministeriale pe tema crizei preţurilor ridicate la energie în UE. Criza preţurilor la energie este o preocupare majoră în toate Statele Membre UE, măsurile la nivel naţional fiind cele mai eficiente, la acest moment, pentru diminuarea efectelor negative. Cu aceasta ocazie, am reamintit de măsurile adoptate de România la finele anului trecut pentru protejarea consumatorilor vulnerabili şi a diferitelor categorii de consumatori, precum cei casnici, IMM-uri, spitale, etc.”, a adăugat Virgil Popescu.
El a precizat că dezbaterile ministeriale au vizat şi tema eficienţei energetice în contextul negocierilor actuale la nivel european pe pachetul legislativ Fit for 55.
„Am susţinut, alături de colegii mei din alte State Membre, importanţa menţinerii unui cadru flexibil pentru Statele Membre în alegerea celor mai rentabile măsuri din punct de vedere economic, cu considerarea circumstanţelor naţionale. În cadrul dejunului de lucru, am avut un schimb de opinii pe tema dezvoltării pieţei hidrogenului în UE, ocazie cu care am evidenţiat interesul României pentru accelerarea dezvoltarii hidrogenului produs din surse regenerabile şi cu emisii scăzute de carbon şi a infrastructuri corespunzătoare.”, a mai arătat Popescu.
Ministerul Energiei a lansat în dezbatere publică proiectul de Ordonanţă de Urgenţă privind noile măsuri de sprijin pentru consumatori, care prevede, printre altele, scăderea preţului plafonat, atât la gaze, cât şi la electricitate, şi permite un consum mai mare pentru primirea compensaţiilor de la bugetul de stat.
Proiectul prevede, pentru clienţii casnici, acordarea unei compensaţii unitare în valoare de cel mult 0,291 lei/kWh, în cazul energiei electrice, şi în valoare de cel mult 40% din valoarea componentei preţului gazelor naturale din contractul de furnizare al clientului beneficiar, în cazul gazelor naturale, şi o limită maximă a consumului de 2.500 kWh energie electrică, alocat în tranşe egale şi echivalentul în kWh a 1.500 mc de gaze naturale la un factor de conversie de 10,6 kWh per mc, alocat în tranşe egale (faţă de 1.500 kWh energie electrică, alocat în tranşe lunare şi echivalentul în kWh a 1.000 mc de gaze naturale la un factor de conversie de 10,6 kWh per mc limita anterioară).
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
