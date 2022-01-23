Ministrul Energiei anunță sprijin suplimentar pentru consumatorii afectați de prețurile mari la electricitate și gaz: „Am informat Comisia Europeană”

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a informat Comisia Europeană asupra planurilor autorităţilor române de a adopta măsuri suplimentare pe termen scurt pentru a creşte intensitatea sprijinului acordat consumatorilor finali.

„Am informat Comisia Europeană asupra planurilor autorităţilor române de a adopta măsuri suplimentare pe termen scurt pentru a creşte intensitatea sprijinului acordat consumatorilor finali. Am subliniat demersurile realizate de autorităţile naţionale competente în monitorizarea implementării cadrului legislativ existent pentru a proteja consumatorii, inclusiv din perspectiva emiterii corecte a facturilor la energie.”, a scris Virgil Popescu pe pagina sa de Facebook.

Ministrul Energiei a participat sâmbătă la reuniunea informală a Consiliului Energie, de la Amiens, Franţa.

„Astăzi am participat la reuniunea informală a Consiliului Energie, de la Amiens, Franţa. Am avut o nouă rundă de dezbateri ministeriale pe tema crizei preţurilor ridicate la energie în UE. Criza preţurilor la energie este o preocupare majoră în toate Statele Membre UE, măsurile la nivel naţional fiind cele mai eficiente, la acest moment, pentru diminuarea efectelor negative. Cu aceasta ocazie, am reamintit de măsurile adoptate de România la finele anului trecut pentru protejarea consumatorilor vulnerabili şi a diferitelor categorii de consumatori, precum cei casnici, IMM-uri, spitale, etc.”, a adăugat Virgil Popescu.

El a precizat că dezbaterile ministeriale au vizat şi tema eficienţei energetice în contextul negocierilor actuale la nivel european pe pachetul legislativ Fit for 55.

„Am susţinut, alături de colegii mei din alte State Membre, importanţa menţinerii unui cadru flexibil pentru Statele Membre în alegerea celor mai rentabile măsuri din punct de vedere economic, cu considerarea circumstanţelor naţionale. În cadrul dejunului de lucru, am avut un schimb de opinii pe tema dezvoltării pieţei hidrogenului în UE, ocazie cu care am evidenţiat interesul României pentru accelerarea dezvoltarii hidrogenului produs din surse regenerabile şi cu emisii scăzute de carbon şi a infrastructuri corespunzătoare.”, a mai arătat Popescu.

Ministerul Energiei a lansat în dezbatere publică proiectul de Ordonanţă de Urgenţă privind noile măsuri de sprijin pentru consumatori, care prevede, printre altele, scăderea preţului plafonat, atât la gaze, cât şi la electricitate, şi permite un consum mai mare pentru primirea compensaţiilor de la bugetul de stat.

Proiectul prevede, pentru clienţii casnici, acordarea unei compensaţii unitare în valoare de cel mult 0,291 lei/kWh, în cazul energiei electrice, şi în valoare de cel mult 40% din valoarea componentei preţului gazelor naturale din contractul de furnizare al clientului beneficiar, în cazul gazelor naturale, şi o limită maximă a consumului de 2.500 kWh energie electrică, alocat în tranşe egale şi echivalentul în kWh a 1.500 mc de gaze naturale la un factor de conversie de 10,6 kWh per mc, alocat în tranşe egale (faţă de 1.500 kWh energie electrică, alocat în tranşe lunare şi echivalentul în kWh a 1.000 mc de gaze naturale la un factor de conversie de 10,6 kWh per mc limita anterioară).

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

60 COMENTARII

  4. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting
    to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of
    your ideas!!

  5. hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from
    right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to
    load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?

    Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score
    if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
    Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look
    out for much more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again very soon.

  7. Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I
    will be waiting for your next write ups thanks once again.

  9. Right now it looks like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform
    out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using
    on your blog?

  14. I have read so many content on the topic of the blogger lovers however this post is in fact a fastidious article,
    keep it up.

  16. I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your website?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a
    little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two
    images. Maybe you could space it out better?

  18. I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is
    written by him as nobody else know such detailed about
    my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!

  21. Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
    Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not
    very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions?

    Many thanks

  23. Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my website so i got here to go back
    the prefer?.I am trying to to find issues to improve my site!I guess its adequate to make use of some of your concepts!!

  25. I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for great information I was looking for this information for
    my mission.

  27. Hello very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?

    I’m glad to find numerous helpful info right here within the put
    up, we want develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
    . . . . .

  28. Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue with your web site in internet explorer, might check this?
    IE still is the market leader and a large component to other folks will leave out
    your great writing due to this problem.

  29. We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new
    scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve performed a
    formidable task and our entire group shall be thankful to you.

  30. I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
    Would you offer guest writers to write content available
    for you? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a few of
    the subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome
    blog!

  33. My brother suggested I might like this blog.
    He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I
    had spent for this information! Thanks!

  35. whoah this blog is wonderful i love studying your articles.
    Stay up the good work! You understand, a lot of persons are looking round for this information, you can aid them greatly.

  36. Great work! This is the kind of info that should be shared around the net.
    Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this publish higher!
    Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)

  37. If you are going for finest contents like myself, simply pay a quick visit this web site all the
    time as it provides feature contents, thanks

  40. Hello everyone, it’s my first visit at this web site, and article is really fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting such articles.

  42. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?

    My website is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from some of the
    information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you.
    Thanks!

  43. Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout
    and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  44. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
    However imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts
    more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and
    video clips, this site could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its field.
    Terrific blog!

  45. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital
    to claim that I acquire in fact loved account your blog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing in your feeds or even I success
    you get entry to constantly rapidly.

  47. Having read this I thought it was really informative.
    I appreciate you finding tthe time and energy to put this information together.

    I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
    But so what, it was stll worthh it!
    homepage

    With this, the net gaming market elvated and expanded together with technical enchancment and
    development. Two ood paging slots are never organized subsequent to onne another.

    The mounting popularity of online casinos video games is an actual proof of the thriving enterprise discipline that it has turn into annd the cash and hi-fi
    know-how is related tto this enterprise.

  48. I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter
    a blog that’s both equally educative and engaging,
    and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something
    that not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy that I came across this in my hunt for
    something regarding this.

  50. Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and
    wanted too saay that I have truly loved browsing your weblog posts.
    In any case I’ll bbe subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping
    you write once moee soon!

  51. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment
    but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.

    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow,
    just wanted to say wonderful blog!

  52. I have been surfing online more than three hours today,
    yet I never found any interesting article like
    yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In mmy view, if all webmasters and
    bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.

    Atleta site come
    allenare i muscoli

  53. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d
    figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links
    or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
    My blog goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we
    could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!

  55. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what
    all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours
    would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web
    smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Thanks

  56. Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t
    loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking
    issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the
    same outcome.

  58. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you can be
    a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back down the road.

    I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have
    a nice evening!

  59. Howdy are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the
    blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any
    html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

  60. Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform?

    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up
    my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau