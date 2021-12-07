Ministrul economiei Florin Spătaru: “Am deblocat de îndată bugetele operatorilor din industria de apărare. Pană la sfârșitul anului, oamenii își vor primi banii de salarii”

Bugetele majorității operatorilor economici cu capital de stat din industria de apărare au fost deblocate, în cursul serii de luni, astfel încât plățile salariale aferente nucleului industriei de apărare să poată fi realizate în acest an, după ce, în prealabil, ministrul economiei Florin Spătaru a avut o întrevedere cu membrii Alianţei Sindicatelor din Industria de Apărare şi Aeronautică (ASIAA) pentru a găsi soluții la problemele urgente ale acestui sector industrial.
Cel mai important aspect ridicat în cadrul întâlnirii a fost neaprobarea de la începutul anului a bugetelor de venituri și cheltuieli a majorității operatorilor economici din portofoliul Ministerului Economiei, fapt ce a dus la zero investiții și, mai grav, la imposibilitatea plății salariilor.
„Am decis ca imediat după întâlnirea cu liderii sindicatelor, să semnez aprobarea bugetelor care erau blocate fără niciun motiv întemeiat, de la începutul acestui an. Nu putem cere performanță de la oameni care nu-și primesc nici măcar salariile. Fără bugete aprobate, banii pentru nucleu, adică banii prevăzuți prin lege pentru personalul din industria națională de apărare, nu puteau să ajungă la oameni. Astfel de situații nu sunt admisibile și cei responsabili pentru situația asta ar trebui să răspundă. Anul 2021 este primul an din istoria acestui minister când în industria de apărare s-au făcut ZERO investiții. A fost cu adevărat un an negru pentru industria națională de apărare”, a spus ministrul economiei.
Ministrul Florin Spătaru a declarat că industria națională de apărare reprezintă un capitol important din noul Program de Guvernare și a anunțat că, în urma analizării capabilităților acesteia, va propune Guvernului un plan investițional strategic.
Totodată, ministrul Spătaru a mai spus că va demara discuții cu MApN pentru a identifica noi oportunități de colaborare: „Industria de apărare din România este supusă unor provocări și probleme stringente, în această perioadă, fără precedent. Finanțarea acestui sector lăsat până acum în eșalonul doi este esențială, dacă ne dorim o industrie de apărare competitivă și performantă”.
Liderii sindicatelor au sublinitat necesitatea unei strategii de atragere de forță de muncă tânără și specializată în industrie, precum și crearea unei grile de salarizare, în conformitate cu condițiile speciale de muncă.
„Veniturile din industria de apărare trebuie corelate cu oportunitățile de dezvoltare pe care aceste companii le pot oferi tinerilor, astfel încât aceștia să fie motivați să rămână și să se specializeze pe domeniile lor de activitate”, a subliniat ministrul Florin Spătaru.
Totodată, întâlnirea a evidențiat necesitatea unui cadru legislativ special dedicat industriei de apărare. În plus, Ministrul Spătaru s-a pronunțat în favoarea unui plan sustenabil de atragere de comenzi din partea statului român: „Avem nevoie de o schimbare de atitudine în relațiile parteneriale și o mai strânsă colaborare între companiile românești din industria de apărare și instituțiile statului român care beneficiază de aceste produse”, a afirmat ministrul economiei.
