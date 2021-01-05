Ministrul Economiei, Claudiu Năsui, despre buget: ”Sumele vor fi bugetate coresupunzător pentru toate schemele de ajutor’

Ministrul Economiei Claudiu Năsui a afirmat că are asigurarea că toate sumele pentru toate schemele de ajutor din acest an vor fi bugetate corespunzător, prin proiectul de buget pe care îl va pregăti Ministerul de Finanţe.
„Bugetul e în sarcina Ministerului de Finanţe de elaborat. Solicitările noastre vor fi ca sumele să fie îndestulătoare. Am reuşit să trecem ordonanţa de urgenţă pentru HORECA, ea include şi amânarea impozitului pentru primele trei luni, nu e o amânare, nu se plăteşte acel impozit deloc. Toate sumele am asigurarea că vor fi bugetate coresupunzător pentru toate schemele de ajutor pentru anul acesta. Nu aş vrea să dau o perioadă de timp în care colegii mei de la Ministerul de Finanţe să nu se încadreze, aşa că o să las în seama lor”, a declarat Claudiu Năsui luni la Digi 24.
Acesta a oferit asigurări că toate plăţile, mai ales cele pe măsura 1 vor fi făcute.
„Toate plăţile, vreau să fie foarte clar, mai ales pe măsura 1, toate plăţile vor fi făcute chiar şi până se va face bugetul”, a completat Năsui.
Sursa: Realitatea Din USR
