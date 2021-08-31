Ministerul Energiei pregătește o schemă de ajutor pentru milioane de români cu venituri medii

Ministrul Energiei a anunțat că va prezenta premierului o propunere privind o schemă de ajutor pentru milioane de români care au un venit şi un consum mediu atât la gaze naturale, cât şi la energie electrică. Virgil Popescu a vorbit și despre ajutoarele alocate prin legea consumatorului vulnerabil.
Ministrul va prezenta premierului schema de ajutor săptămâna aceasta.
”Ceea ce vrem noi să facem mai departe, pe lângă consumatorul vulnerabil, gândim o schemă de ajutor pentru această iarnă pentru milioane de români care au un venit mediu, care au un consum mediu, atât la gaze naturale cât şi la energie electrică, şi vom veni săptămâna aceasta cu o propunere. O voi prezenta întâi premierului, după care vom ieşi cu ea public. Continuăm programul pentru întreprinderi mici şi mijlocii private, pentru fabricile de pâine de exemplu. Oferim granturi de 100.000 de euro pentru a-şi monta panouri solare pe acoperişul clădirilor să îşi optimizeze costurile cu energie electrică. Deci pot face reduceri extraordinar de mari şi să devină mult mai competitivi, să ieftinească preţul poduselor pe care le fac”, a anuțat ministrul Energiei luni seară, la un post TV.
Despre legea consumatorului vulnerabil, ministrul Energiei a precizat că sumele maxime pe care le pot primi cei care încadrează sunt de 250 de lei lunar pentru gaze naturale, 500 de lei pentru energie electrică şi 160 de lei pentru lemn de foc.
”Dacă e vorba de familiile cu un membru de familie, plafonul de venituri este de 1.444 de lei, dacă e vorba de familiile cu mai mulţi membri de familie plafonul este de 810 de lei pentru un membru de familie. Vorbim de venituri lunare. Ei pot să obţină aşa: 250 de lei lunar pentru gaze naturale, 500 de lei pentru energie electrică şi 160 de lei pentru lemn de foc. Acestea sunt sumele maximale. Este un proiect al Ministerului Muncii, noi am fost doar avizatori. L-am aprobat în martie în guvern, a trecut de Senat la sfârşitul lui mai şi eu sper ca în septembrie să fie aprobat de Camera Deputaţilor. Există mai multe dispute pe data de intrare în funcţiune a acestei legi. Dar vreau să vă zic că o să venim cu un alt pachet, cu o altă lege care ajută mult mai mulţi oameni, vorbim de milioane de oameni, inclusiv pe consumatorii vulnerabili şi practic din punctul nostru de vedere, al Ministerului Energiei, venim cu această lege, pe care o vom aproba prin Ordonanţă de Urgenţă, pentru această iarnă, probabil 1 noiembrie – 31 martie. Din acest punct de vedere numai e aşa de important în cât timp şi cât de repede se face legea consumatorului vulnerabil, pentru că în această iarnă, inclusiv consumatorii vulnerabili, deci şi cei care au un venit mediu sau un consum mediu, pentru că este cam acelaşi lucru, vor fi protejaţi”, a mai anunțat ministrul Energiei.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
