Maricel Păcuraru și asociații din „Consorțiul PHG”, proiect-gigant de dezvoltare imobiliară – jucători de top pe piața de business din România

S-au pus bazele celui mai mare proiect de dezvoltare imobiliară din România. Viziunea celor mai puternici oameni de afaceri din România, împreună cu parteneri cu tradiție pe piața de business, se concretizează într-un parteneriat unic pentru dezvoltarea țării.
Maricel Păcuraru și asociații săi din „Consorțiul PHG” intră în acționariatul celui mai mare proiect imobiliar din România, „Transilvania Smart City”.
Consorțiul condus de Maricel Păcuraru, împreună cu reprezentanții „Transilvania Smart City”, Adrian Alexandrov și Adrian Gurzău, au încheiat parteneriatul pentru dezvoltarea și finalizarea acestui proiect estimat ca valoare de piață la peste 2 miliarde de euro, la finalizarea sa.
Acționarii Consorțiului PHG sunt Maricel Păcuraru, Miron Mitrea, Bobby Păunescu, Cozmin Gușă, Gabriel Oprea și Iulian Horneț.
Toate detaliile utile publicului interesat vor fi furnizate în perioada următoare.
