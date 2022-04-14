Legile Puterii | Viorica Dăncilă: Când începem extragerea gazelor din Marea Neagră, să acoperim necesarul României și restul să meargă pe piața liberă

Fostul premier Viorica Dăncilă a vorbit, în exclusivitate la „Legile Puterii”, despre exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagră, dar și despre Guvernul pe care l-a condus.

„Legat de explotarea gazelor din Marea Neagră, eu am avut discuții foarte multe cu Exonul si OMV-ul. Când a plecat Exonul, chiar a venit și mi-a mulțumit pentru deschiderea și onestitatea de care a dat dovadă guvernul pe care l-am condus.

Problema era legea dată în Parlament, nu eram parlamentar, Executivul și-a făcut datoria, în Parlament a fost dată o lege. Nu spun că legea a fost bună sau rea, nu judec eu ceea ce s-a decis atunci în Parlament, dar pot să spun cum văd eu lucrurile acum.

Cred că dincolo de procente, ar trebui să avem un lucru foarte clar: când începem extragerea gazelor din Marea Neagră, să acoperim necesarul României și restul să meargă pe piața liberă. Poate avem investitori și necesarul crește. Pentru mine, este important interesul țării mele.

Romgazul, dacă fecem un imprumut, acela este bancabil pentru exploatarea gazelor din Marea Neagră. Când a trebuit să vin cu solutiile și tot ce era necesar, a venit moțiunea și nu am putut să mergem mai departe și acest lucru trebuiau să îl facă cei care au venit. In condițiile în care nu avem o exploatare benefică pentru România și este benefică doar pentru companiile celelalte, eu nu pot fi de acord. (…) Dacă vrei să găsești posibilități, le găsești. Vedem un guvern care efectiv nu ia nicio decizie”, a precizat Viorica Dăncilă, proaspăt revenită pe scena politică în fruntea partidului NOI (Națiune Oameni Împreună).

 

