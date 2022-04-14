Premierul Ciucă: Vom aloca 200 de milioane de lei pentru operaţionalizarea infrastructurii de transport feroviar din Portul Constanţa

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat, joi, în şedinţa de Guvern , că se vor aloca 200 de milioane de lei pentru a operaţionaliza ceea ce ani buni de zile a fost blocat, prin vagoanele care au zăcut pe liniile de infrastructură feroviară din Portul Constanţa.

„Am discutat de măsurile pe care le-am luat, astfel încât Portul Constanţa să-şi mărească tot ceea ce ţine de infrastructura de operare. În această infrastructură componenta feroviară joacă un rol foarte important. Am identificat banii necesari şi, astfel, prin hotărârea de astăzi vom aloca 200 de milioane de lei pentru a putea să operaţionalizăm ceea ce ani buni de zile a fost blocat de vagoanele care au zăcut efectiv pe liniile din interiorul feroviare din Portul Constanţa. Prin această măsură vom continua să asigurăm ritmul şi capacitatea tuturor activităţilor de transport din port”, a declarat Nicolae Ciucă, 

 

Sursa: Realitatea de Constanta

